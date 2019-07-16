The BOK Center hosted one heck of a party Monday evening when Michael Buble performed in front of a packed house of lively spectators, itching for that healthy dose of fun the popular crooner knows how to supply.
A playful sense of humor, a knack to win over the audience and a voice that invokes the spirit of American standards are only the gist of what Buble managed to demonstrate during an evening of unadulterated entertainment.
And he certainly knows how to make an entrance. The full orchestra started the show off with the jazzy number “Feeling Good,” a song that brings to mind James Bond with its retro espionage impressions. And the spirit of the song's title remained throughout the night. Even during those heart-felt moments and personal revelations, Buble managed to balance it out with enough humor to keep the audience engaged with laughter and excitement.
Some of the best parts of the concert involved Buble expressing how grateful he was to be back in Tulsa. He said how much he loves the city, and the way he conveyed it made it feel genuine. Yes, he is a man of many talents, but he also revealed his vulnerable side.
About 20 songs were on the set list, ranging from his biggest hits like “Home” and “Haven’t Met You Yet” to classic numbers like “My Funny Valentine” and “Sway.” Many songs breathed romantic notions of falling in love and happiness. If not for the size of the venue, the music could transport one back in time during the days of lounges filled with cigarette smoke and cocktail waitresses. And speaking of nightclubs, Buble did address the authenticity of playing in that kind of ambiance when he was younger. And the BOK Center tried to recapture a bit of that atmosphere when small light fixtures lowered to the floor to create a dimly lit jazz club.
The members of the orchestra were equally impressive in their musicianship. Trumpet players, saxophone players, dancers, the string section, the drumming all sync together to produce a spectacular concert. Buble even handed over the reins to one of the trumpet players to sing the song “You’re Nobody Till Somebody Love You.” And he wasn’t alone in his moment of fame. Halfway through the show, Buble requested one of the audience members to participate. A woman chose to sing Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” which became one of the best surprises of the evening.
Buble performed “Cry Me a River” with such intensity behind the orchestra’s big-band style, the result was one of the most dramatic renditions of the evening. Before he ended the show with “You Were Always on My Mind,” he spoke again how touched he was to be in the presence of everyone in the building and how blessed he felt for each and every one of his fans. Raw emotion seeped through his words, reassuring the truthful nature of his final speech.
Michael Buble showed to thousands why his popularity endures. His voice rivals the likes Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. His charm and wit make him one of the best entertainers today. He said it had been seven years since he was in Tulsa. Here’s hoping it doesn’t take nearly as long next time.