The Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort became the biggest bar in town Saturday because it hosted the biggest bar band in country music right now.
Midland, which isn't from Midland or Texas, really, is a very new band that has quickly become known for a trademark sound different from, well, almost anything else on bro-country radio.
The very image-conscious trio of Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy entered the stage to "The Ecstasy of Gold," from the score of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."
They came to promote their sophomore album, "Let It Roll," which came out a month ago, and promote it they did, playing 11 of the album's 14 tracks.
Midland's vintage vibe would be at home in an old honky-tonk, so it was no surprise to see older fans thirsty for tradition, but they've also got a contemporary coolness to draw in younger listeners.
They opened with "Playboys," and the title track off of "Let It Roll," then inspired the first cheers of the night with "Burn Out" from their freshman 2017 album that brought them fast fame.
The apparently self-aware "21st Century Honky Tonk American Band" got the crowd out of its seats and clapping, but it took "Mr. Lonely," the debut single off of their sophomore album, to get everyone dancing.
Midland's Eagles-esque harmonies are as satiny smooth as the retro, gold satin bomber jackets they all wore, embroidered with "Let It Roll" and big dice on the back.
As corny as that sounds, the band's proclivity for songs that sound like the late-1970s and early 80s feels easy and comfortable, like the guys' vintage T-shirts. And their completely legitimate vocal talents and clever lyrics feel like a breath of fresh-air in their genre.
Wystrach, the lead singer, introduced "Fast Hearts and Slow Towns," a reminiscence of first love, as one of the band's favorites from the night's set.
"It was kind of a Springsteen vibe we were chasing. It’s about that guy you had a crush on or that girl who drove you wild," he said. "It’s about when you were a kid and you thought love was the most important thing in the world — you weren’t wrong.”
"That was the end of our innocence. Thought that it would never end," the song goes. "Too fast it passed us by. But it still sure makes me smile."
These Grammy-nominees may be relatively new on the scene, but they showed their maturity and commitment to putting on a good show all the way through nearly 20 songs, including their encore opener and very first number one country single, from early 2016, "Drinkin' Problem."