Youth is nothing but a feeling, according to rising pop sensation Shawn Mendes.
Raving teenage girls weren’t the only ones who came out Saturday night to see the 20-year-old Canadian singer with the contagious smile and seemingly limitless vocal range — though there were plenty. Fans of all ages filled the BOK Center for the Tulsa stop of “Shawn Mendes: The Tour” with Alessia Cara.
Toward the end of his approximately 90-minute show, Mendes performed a passionate acoustic rendition of one of his newer hit songs in which he proclaims, “As long as I wake up today, you can't take my youth away.”
“When I say the word youth, I’m not talking about a word that describes how old or how young you are,” he told the crowd after singing the chorus. “I’m talking about a word that describes a feeling, a feeling of freedom and a feeling of happiness. Do you understand what I’m talking about?
“I want to take a moment to say that every single person in this room, every single one of you, you are the people who have the power to change the world for the better … It is up to us to stand our ground to say that no matter what happens, our youth will not be taken away from us.”
He then tells the crowd to sing the chorus as loud as it can. The crowd responds in kind.
It was just one of many instances when ecstatic screaming took over the BOK Center as Mendes nailed intimidating high notes and impressive guitar solos. Effortless performances of songs like “If I Can’t Have You,” “Treat You Better” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” showed off the young performer’s love and dominance of the spotlight.
Mendes’ voice has matured since the release of his debut album in 2015 — and so has his lyrical complexity. That much was obvious as he glossed over some of the sillier lyrics of his earlier hits.
For example, during his performance of one of his first singles, “Stitches,” not once did Mendes sing the entire line in the chorus about needing stitches without his ex-lover’s kisses. Instead he gladly let the audience fill in the missing pieces.
At one point Mendes disappeared during an instrumental break and soon reappeared at a smaller stage near the back of the arena, where he pulled off a piano medley of some of the artist’s favorite songs from his three albums.
And one of the more memorable moments of the night involved a cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You” that would have impressed even the British band’s famous front man, Chris Martin.
The night ended with a blast of confetti and a brave performance of “In My Blood,” a song about Mendes’ struggles with anxiety, that left thousands of adoring fans wanting more.