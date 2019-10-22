Australian rocker Rick Springfield, who was responsible for some of the finest power pop of the 1980s, is returning to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a Jan. 9 concert.
Tickets, which start at $29.50 and go on sale Thursday, Oct. 24, will be available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. Also, The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Springfield has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.”
Springfield released his 17th studio album (“Orchestrating My Life”) this year and it revisits a lifetime of his hits. It includes a new song “Irreplaceable,” that he dedicated to his mother, who passed away in 2017.
Springfield is also an accomplished actor who starred opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film “Ricki and the Flash.” He’s appeared in HBO’s prestige drama “True Detective” and the CW hit “Supernatural,” and most recently, he played the insane Pastor Charles in FX’s worldwide hit series “American Horror Story.”
In 2014, Springfield was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located around the corner from the first apartment he lived in when he first arrived in the U.S. from Australia in 1971.
