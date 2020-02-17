This is a nice bit of timing for music fans in Tulsa:
White Reaper recently learned that “Might Be Right” ascended to No. 1 on Billboard’s alternative songs chart.
White Reaper will perform Sunday, Feb. 23 at The Vanguard, 222 N. Main St.
“Might Be Right” is the first No. 1 song for the Kentucky-based band.
“The night that we all knew it was going to happen, we all went out to an Italian restaurant and put it all on the band card,” keyboardist Ryan Hater said. “It was a lot of fun. We got some wine. We got some tequila. We got some pasta.”
Hater took part in a phone interview prior to the Tulsa gig. Here are Q&A excerpts:
What does it mean to have a No. 1 song?
“That’s something I’m trying to figure out myself. What it means to me is these people across the country are just showing their support, which means the world. It’s hard to describe how much that means to us as a band. People from all over the country are playing the song and believe in the record and are working hard with us (to get it to No. 1). People say this all the time, but to get a guitar song or a rock song at the top of any chart in these days a feat, so it really does mean a lot.”
During the making of the newest album, did you know this song was 'the one' or did it kind of sneak up on you?
“It kind of snuck up. I think in the industry there is always one (song) as you lead up to stuff, but I think there was a different one. I love all the songs, so honestly, in my opinion, every single song on that record is a single. I knew that one of them was going to resonate.”
What do you like about this song?
“I like this one because we like worked with some different kind of key experiments. I’m the keyboard player and so we kind of did a few different things that we hadn’t done before, experimenting. I think it sounded really good and filled out the space of the song really well. I also really like the lyrics.”
You guys aren’t rookies, but is this the start of something?
“Kind of. ... We have been a band for like seven years now. But the way I described it in the past is you climb these ladders and you get to the top of one ladder and you’re at the bottom of another ladder, so it is always kind of like always starting (again) and there is always the beginning.”
Maybe the next time we see you in Tulsa you’ll be playing arenas?
“Hey man, what’s wild is I was looking at the ticket sales last night and the tickets for Tulsa are looking incredible. I don’t think we have ever played there before. That’s a huge thing.” (Editor’s note: The only Oklahoma connection for the band is its members are friends with the folks at Guestroom Records, which has locations in the 405 area code and in Louisville.)
What’s one thing you most want people to know about your band?
“We’re nice. We’re just here to have fun.”