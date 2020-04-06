Rocklahoma will not take place in 2020.
The music and camping festival staged annually north of Pryor, has been put on pause for a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new Born & Raised festival, headlined by Willie Nelson and Hank Williams, Jr., was scheduled to take place at the same festival grounds in June but it also has been postponed.
Said a statement posted Monday on Rocklahoma.com: "This is tough. For 13 straight years Rocklahoma has been America’s Biggest Memorial Day Party. Not being able to bring it to you for year 14 breaks our hearts, but it is the right thing to do. At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so ... bummed to announce that Rocklahoma will be postponed to 2021."
Continued the statement: "We raise our glasses to you, our fans. Every single damn year you show up. You rock out in Pryor. You build a community of die-hard rock fans and open your doors to your neighbors in the campgrounds. We can’t wait to get to work on 2021 and deliver the best weekend possible to you."
All Rocklahoma and Born & Raised 2020 pass holders who purchased passes through the official ticket provider, Elevate, can transfer their pass to 2021 or receive a full refund. Pass holders will receive an email outlining the refund and transfer process Wednesday, April 8.
If you do not receive an email or have questions, email support@festivalticketing.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Here's an excerpt from an online statement about the Born & Raised Festival: "We tip our hats to all of you. Your enthusiasm for Born & Raised blew us away from the moment we announced the inaugural lineup. The overwhelming excitement our team had to bring this festival to the public was dwarfed by the incredible response from you, our fans. We can’t wait to get to work on 2021 and two-step our way through the weekend. In the meantime, we salute you all and send all of our support during this unprecedented time."