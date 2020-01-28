Rolling Stone showed Tulsa some love.
In a new series, Rolling Stone is examining eight cities where live music has exploded, from legendary hubs to rising hot spots. The latest city to be spotlighted is Tulsa.
Writer Jonathan Bernstein called Tulsa a place “where history, social consciousness and barroom jamming make it one of the most fun places to visit right now.”
dated Jan. 27, references a past Tulsa World interview with Jack White and music-related attractions like Cain’s Ballroom, the Woody Guthrie Center, the Bob Dylan Archive and the Church Studio. The story,
The story touches on Tulsa’s past and present in music and ends by calling Gathering Place Tulsa’s best “daytime hang.”
The story is headlined “Why Tulsa might be the next Austin.”
Gallery: Cain’s Ballroom through the years
Cain's Ballroom
Trisha Yearwood performs a rare show at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK, June 27, 2014. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
The Flaming Lips perform at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Tuesday April 25, 2017. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
Wanda Jackson, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, performs at Cain's Ballroom, on Friday, March 13, 2009. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
Russell Westbrook during the Layups2Standup comedy show at the Cain's Ballroom on July 11, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Actor Gary Busey performs during a benefit show for Jimmy Markham at Cain's Ballroom on Saturday, July 14, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
American Idol David Cook performs at Cains Ballroom, Tuesday, June 23, 2009. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
Author Stephen King tells a large audience about how he envisioned a scene in one of his many horror novels at Cain's Ballroom, Wednesday June 15, 2016. This is the first time King has been to Tulsa since the 1980s. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
The Smashing Pumpkins play the historic Cain's Ballroom September 28, 2012 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. KEVIN PYLE/For The Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
The Raconteurs play the first of three sold-out concerts at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa on Sunday, October 13, 2019. CODY MULCAHY/ for the Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Father John Misty performs at Cain's Ballroom on Wednesday, August 23, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Matt Mask yells after defeating Ermes Gasparini during World Armwrestling League's match at Cain's Ballroom Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Violet Hensley, a 101-year-old fiddle player, plays her fiddle at the Cain's Ballroom. She is going into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame in 2018. Taken on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
Andy Sanchez, Jim Paul Blair, and Tommy Cummings pose as Richie Valens, Buddy Holly, and the Big Bopper at Cain's Ballroom on Wednesday, January 16, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Ralph Macchio, who played Johnny in "The Outsiders", signs autographs during "The Outsiders" 50th anniversary event at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
St. Vincent performs at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa on Tuesday, May 15, 2012. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
The a cappella group Pentatonix performs at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa on Wednesday, February 5, 2014. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Jack White performs at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, May 29, 2014. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Jay Denyar of Hangman Productions works to install the Disco Drome in Cain's Ballroom as part of the Cyntergy Hurtland cyclocross race Nov. 19, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
The Turnpike Troubadours perform at Cain's Ballroom on Saturday, December 26, 2015. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Leon Bridges performs Cain's Ballroom on Monday, May 23, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Vince Gill performs with The Time Jumpers at Cain's Ballroom on Thursday, July 21, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Hanson performs at the Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla., taken on September 20,2011. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
J.D. McPherson performs with his band on a double bill concert with Hays Carll at the Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK, Dec. 27, 2013. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
Musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, multi-instrumentalist and occasional actor Jack White performs at the historic Cain's Ballroom October 12, 2012 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. KEVIN PYLE/For The Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Corey Kent White performs at the Cain's Ballroom January 23, 2016 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. KEVIN PYLE/For The Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
American rock band Grace Potter and the Nocturnals perform at the historic Cain's Ballroom Nov. 7, 2012 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. KEVIN PYLE/For the Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
J.D. McPherson performs with his band at Cain's Ballroom Saturday February 23, 2013. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
Maddie and Tae perform at Cain's Ballroom on Thursday, October 22, 2015. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Owner and manager Hunter Rodgers shows one of the music related items inside a time capsule recently discovered underneath the floor at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa on Feb. 28,2017. The capsule had only been there for about ten years and was discovered way sooner than the person responsible had apparently planned on. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
Owner and manager Hunter Rodgers shows off Rolling Stones stickers found inside a time capsule recently discovered underneath the floor at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla., on February 28,2017. The capsule had only been there for about ten years and was discovered way sooner than the person responsible had apparently planned on. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
A star for Leon Russell in front of the Cain's ballroom, 423 N Main St on Nov. 13, 2016, Leon Russell died today in Nashville. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom on July 10, 2015. Tulsa World File photo
Cain's Ballroom
Hunter Rodgers chats with a customer at Cain's Ballroom on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
Hanson fans gather outside the Cain's Ballroom , awaiting the group's Wednesday arrival for a concert at the venue. Taken on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2010. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
The line waits for the doors to open for a tribute to Leon Russell by musicians that he has influenced over the years at Cain's Ballroom on December 15, 2016. JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Action during the Coweta High School prom, at the Cain's Ballroom, on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
A pack of bicyclists races past Cain's Ballroom in downtown Tulsa's Brady District during day two of Tulsa Tough on Saturday, June 11, 2011. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom on Friday, March 13, 2009. Tulsa World File
Cain's Ballroom
Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys pose for an undated photo at Cain's Ballroom. Photo photo by the OKPOP/Bob Wills Estate Collection
Cain's Ballroom
Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys pose outside what is now Cain's Ballroom in this undated photo. Photo provided by OKPOP/Bob Wills Estate Collection
Cain's Ballroom
Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1940. Photo provided by OKPOP
