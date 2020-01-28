Jack White

Jack White’s love of Tulsa is part of a Rolling Stone story which examines Tulsa as a music city. White is shown during a past performance at Cain’s Ballroom. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

Rolling Stone showed Tulsa some love.

In a new series, Rolling Stone is examining eight cities where live music has exploded, from legendary hubs to rising hot spots. The latest city to be spotlighted is Tulsa.

Writer Jonathan Bernstein called Tulsa a place “where history, social consciousness and barroom jamming make it one of the most fun places to visit right now.”

The story, dated Jan. 27, references a past Tulsa World interview with Jack White and music-related attractions like Cain’s Ballroom, the Woody Guthrie Center, the Bob Dylan Archive and the Church Studio.

The story touches on Tulsa’s past and present in music and ends by calling Gathering Place Tulsa’s best “daytime hang.”

The story is headlined “Why Tulsa might be the next Austin.”

