Nine-time Grammy Award recipient Sheryl Crow will perform Friday, June 19 at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 21 and can be purchased by going to riverspirittulsa.com.
A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Crow's first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide and nine were multi-platinum. Including hits like "All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” Crow has lofted 40 singles onto various Billboard charts.
For a current album (“Threads”), Crow collaborated with a broad array of her musical heroes, including Stevie Nicks, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Chuck D, Joe Walsh, Kris Kristofferson and the late Johnny Cash.
The album also features contributions from young artists shaping music today, including Gary Clark, Jr., Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Andra Day, St. Vincent and Maren Morris.