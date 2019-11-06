Leading the charge for 21st century rock, Shinedown, which is leading the charge for 21st century rock, will perform May 8 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Nov. 14. Tickets are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918- 384-ROCK.
Shinedown has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, acquired 11 platinum and gold singles and has more than 1.5 billion total streams online.
The band first hit rock radio with its 2003 platinum-certified debut, “Leave a Whisper,” and its gold-selling 2005 follow-up, “Us and Them.”
Shinedown's 2008 double-platinum LP “The Sound of Madness” remained on the Top 200 chart for 120 consecutive weeks and made rock history with six No. 1 singles.
In 2012, Shinedown seized No. 1 on the Billboard rock albums chart and No. 4 on the top 200 with the gold-certified “Amaryllis,” which launched three rock anthems: “Bully,” “Unity” and “Enemies.” “Threat To Survival” in 2015 marked the band's third straight top-10 debut on the top 200 with hits like "Cut the Cord" and "State of My Head."
Shinedown’s latest album, “Attention, Attention,” has been gaining mainstream traction with singles like “Get Up,” which has amassed more than 25 million total streams and garnered praise from media outlets worldwide.
For more information on Shinedown, visit www.Shinedown.com.