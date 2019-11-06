A commemorative evening for friends, family and fans of late Tulsa music figure Steve Ripley is scheduled 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Ida Red General Store, 208 N. Main St.
The name of the free, open to the public event is “Shot of Love: Steve Ripley and Bob Dylan” and is being hosted by Ida Red and the Bob Dylan Center.
Most widely known as the leader of the band The Tractors and for his 19-year ownership of Tulsa’s The Church Studio, Ripley died earlier this year. He was a renowned guitar player who embarked on a 1981 Shot of Love world tour with Dylan and his band.
In a 2009 Rolling Stone interview, Dylan recalled Ripley as one of his favorite guitarist bandmates. Ripley was connected to Dylan by drummer-for-the-stars (and Tulsa native) Jim Keltner, who was also playing with Dylan at the time. According to a Facebook page about the upcoming event, Ripley once said of Keltner: “He got me the Dylan gigs, introduced me to The Beatles. ... I’m a lucky farm boy to have such a friend.”
A tribute t-shirt, posters and more will be available for purchase at the store, which is owned by Ripley’s daughter, Angelene Ripley Wright. The event will also feature a tasting of Heaven’s Door (whiskeys developed in partnership with Dylan).