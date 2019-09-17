The multi award-winning Navajo duo Sihasin is coming back to the Woody Guthrie Center for a 7 p.m. performance Sunday, Oct. 6.
Tickets ($15) are available at my.woodyguthriecenter.org, by phone at 918-574-2710 or at the Woody Guthrie Center front desk, 102 E. Reconciliation Way.
The relationship between the Benally family (Sihasin) and the Guthrie family was launched in 1992 at a German music fest, Tanz N Fest.
Nora Guthrie and Sihasin's manager met there. Nora invited the band into the archives in New York City to find lyrics to her father's writings and compose music for his lyrics. Out of that came two songs that were recorded — “Mean Things Happening in this World” and “Corn Song.”
The relationship grew and Sihasin (formerly known as Blackfire) received an invite to Ryman Theater for Guthrie-related events, including the opening of Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center.
Sihasin is made up of brother and sister Jeneda and Clayson Benally, who use just bass and traditional and contemporary drums. Their songs reflect challenges in a changing world and their message is of hope.
Sihasin's accolades include a Global Music Award for best album, the Native American Music Award and the Indian Summer Music Award for the album “Never Surrender” and a latest release “Fight Like A Woman.” The siblings sing with their father, Jones Benally, whose credits include the soundtrack for "Geronimo."
Sihasin has been touring nationally and internationally for 30 years.