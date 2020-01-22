Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail and Alter Bridge are among many bands that will be in the lineup for the 14th annual Rocklahoma music and camping festival.
Presented by AEG Presents and billed as America’s biggest Memorial Day Weekend party, Rocklahoma 2020 will take place Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor.
Rocklahoma annually showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages.
In addition to the bands mentioned above, the Rocklahoma 2020 lineup (subject to change) includes The Pretty Reckless, Motionless In White, Body Count, Hollywood Undead, Hellyeah, Badflower, The Hu, Jelly Roll, Bad Wolves, Dirty Honey, All That Remains, Jinjer, Warrant, Brass Against, Bones UK, Knocked Loose, John 5 And The Creatures, Butcher Babies, From Ashes To New, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Diamante, Goodbye June, BulletBoys, Liliac, Color Of Chaos, East Side Gamblers, Budderside, Paralandra, Hericane Alice, Travis Bond, Fist Of Rage, Outlaw Devils, 90lb Wrench, Severmind, Love Sick Radio, Mind Of Fury, Jessikill, Straight Six, The Rumours, Chaotic Resemblance and others.
“We had a blast reuniting for some great shows last year, and we’re excited to be playing Rocklahoma again,” Mike Mushok from Staind said in a news release announcing Rocklahoma’s talent stable.
Said Rocklahoma producer Mike DuCharme: “Rocklahoma festival is pride, culture and community! Our fans grew up coming here and now their kids are following suit. We share their same enthusiasm and vision and have worked hard to make sure there was something for everyone. We are excited to have Slipknot make their first festival appearance, surrounded by several returning fan favorites including Five Finger Death Punch, Staind and Papa Roach, plus a few that helped build the history of the event like Anthrax, Halestorm and Warrant. Fans can expect further improvements to the site and experience in 2020. Get ready to rock as this year promises to be another weekend long party!”
Passes go on sale at early bird pricing at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at www.rocklahoma.com, and will increase to phase two pricing at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Payment plan options are available that will allow purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments.
Current pricing is as follows, while supplies last: weekend general admission $144, plus fees; weekend military general admission, $120, plus fees; weekend general admission four-pack, $516, plus fees; weekend reserved admission (comes with food and soft drinks) $399, plus fees. All weekend tickets are for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Also, limited quantities of Groupie ($700), Roadie ($1,125) and Rockstar ($3,350) VIP Packages are available. Visit https://rocklahoma.com/passes.html for details.
The campgrounds will be open from noon Sunday, May 17 through noon Tuesday, May 26. General admission and VIP camping are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases. Information on camping add-ons can be found at https://rocklahoma.com/camping.html.
Attendees are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse, where local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts, and national acts will headline the D&B Processing Stage each day. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks and a full-service bar.
Festival doors open at 2 p.m. daily. Doors for The Roadhouse open at 11 a.m. daily.
The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds includes on-site camping with access to restrooms and a shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.
For more information on Rocklahoma, visit www.rocklahoma.com or social media (@Rocklahoma on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).