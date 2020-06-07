The day the music paused was March 12, 2020.
KISS was supposed to perform on that date in Tulsa.
Hours before the show, the band cited COVID-19 concerns in announcing a postponement.
KISS was in the midst of its End of the Road Tour. When tour trucks rolled away from BOK Center, it symbolized the end of the road not just for KISS, but the entire touring industry — at least until further notice.
Almost three months later, concert venues are still silent.
When will live music events return to BOK Center, Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa Theater (formerly Brady Theater) and area casino venues?
It’s not as simple as getting a green light from government officials overseeing pandemic control. Oklahoma is in a phase where live music events can return. But are there enough ticket-buyers to justify the effort?
“I think at this point and time, it’s just if people want to show up,” Jamie Fitzgerald of DCF Concerts said. DCF Concerts manages the Peter Mayo-owned Tulsa Theater and owns/manages Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City.
“If we were to put on a show, if you wanted to show up, I believe it would be fairly easy to execute if everyone cooperated,” Fitzgerald said. “We would have gloves and masks for staff and all of that good stuff. That’s the easy part.”
The trickier part: Who is the performer going to be? It’s not going to be an artist from a national tour because national tours, routed far in advance, ground to a halt.
“All of the tours that postponed when the pandemic hit have now either postponed again or canceled indefinitely,” Fitzgerald wrote in a detailed email about the live music predicament.
“Because a national tour takes the cooperation of the entire country and its venues, this uncertainty (particularly on the East and West coasts) has put our industry on hold. Tours are routed multiple dates at a time for cost efficacy as it truly does take a village to hit the road and tour. So the work that an agent did to route a 20- or 30-city concert tour — contacting each venue, negotiating the artist’s guarantee, arranging the dates for driving efficiently from place to place, etc., — was all completely undone and it’s back to the drawing board.”
Tulsa Theater’s last event was a screening of “Napoleon Dynamite” in March. Because of a wave of cancellations and postponements, the venue’s next scheduled event is a Kidz Bop 2020 show Aug. 16.
All concert dates should be considered subject-to-change, but a June 13 show (The Schwag) at Cain’s Ballroom is atop event listings at cainsballroom.com. Asked about the future of live music at Cain’s Ballroom, Chad Rodgers said they are waiting to see how it all shakes out.
“We will put together all the pieces and see how that’s going to look and when that’s officially going to be,” he said. “But within the next few months, we expect to be having shows again.”
Casino venues have been dark since mid-March. The next scheduled event at Hard Rock Live (formerly The Joint) is an Aug. 15 Jim Jefferies show. The River Spirit Casino Resort’s Paradise Cove and the Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center have no concerts scheduled until September.
BOK Center has been dormant since the KISS show that didn’t happen. Again, all dates are subject to change, but the next scheduled event there is a July 30 Dan + Shay concert.
Mayor G.T. Bynum was asked about people returning to performance venues during a news conference and said there are two different ways to look at it. From a regulatory standpoint, Bynum said there are state-issued guidelines regarding special events and larger events, including precautions that should be put into place. Equally important, Bynum said, are sheer market dynamics.
“Everything I am hearing from concert promoters is they don’t expect any significant concert tours to go into effect probably through the balance of this calendar year,” he said. “So that’s going to address itself from just a market demand standpoint. But from each event or special event, I think those have to be approached on a case-by-case basis with a focus on social distancing and hygiene and how that can be provided.”
Rodgers said safety at Cain’s Ballroom events is “at the forefront of our mind right now. We want the customers to be safe and feel safe and, of course, we want the artists and our staff to be safe too.”
Venue precautions will be announced at a later date. Fitzgerald said stations for sanitizing and other safety measures will be present at Tulsa Theater.
What will a “safe” new normal look like? How do you handle general admission situations where people flock to the stage? Do people have to space 6 feet apart when standing in line for drinks? If so, the drink line could lead out the door and around the block.
Here’s another question, courtesy of Fitzgerald: How realistic is it to, for the sake of social distancing, keep every other row open? She said it’s virtually impossible to handle ticketing in such a manner as to sell tickets to a group of four and still be able to space that group 6 feet away from others. Social distancing in ticketing will, of course, impact capacity.
Things, Fitzgerald said, will be different.
“How much is a promoter going to be willing to guarantee an artist because we are the ones who pay that guarantee whether the people show up or not,” she said. “We are in quite a pickle, I would say, when things do start ramping up again.”
Fitzgerald said one performer who was booked for an upcoming Tulsa Theater show chose to cancel instead of postpone because the performer wanted a full payment guarantee.
“We are all just kind of in a strange, strange place,” Fitzgerald said.
A bridge to normalcy could be regional artists who are ready and willing to perform at right-size venues. But Fitzgerald said three or four shows won’t be enough to “keep the lights on at venues and keep people paid and all that good stuff.”
Fitzgerald reiterated during a phone interview that the dilemma of when to bring back live music events isn’t just a venue decision. It’s a touring decision.
“That’s just the dollars and cents of it,” she said. “It goes deeper than just even the tours. The tour buses have been parked. The drivers, everyone has been furloughed and everyone is on hold. These mid-level artists are going broke. Some of those artists need to tour 200 days out of the year in order to keep food on the table for their families and keep their lights on and their mortgages paid.”
Fitzgerald has championed a #SaveOurStages campaign that is affiliated with the National Independent Venue Association. For information, go to saveourstages.com.
Cain’s Ballroom hasn’t been entirely quiet during the pandemic. Audience-less “Live From Cain’s” shows originated from Cain’s for streaming purposes. The last audience event there was a March 7 Bob Wills birthday show, courtesy of Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys.
“It was just so coincidental that was the last show, not knowing how long we were going to be down,” Rodgers said. “He is what Cain’s is all about.”
Because of Wills, Cain’s Ballroom earned a label as the Carnegie Hall of Western swing. Cain’s Ballroom will swing — and rock — again. In the meanwhile, venues are navigating uncharted waters.
“For certain,” Fitzgerald said. “I feel like never before and, pray to God, never again.”
