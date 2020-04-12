Good to know: If confronted by street toughs, Van Morrison is a music artist you should want at your side.
Interesting in hindsight: Sammy Hagar was discussed as a possible replacement for David Lee Roth long before Van Halen’s breakup.
Far out: A “super producer” who began crafting epic rock albums in the 1970s literally had you feeling groovy with a band of his own in the 1960s.
This information is available for consumption because one thing led to another for Greg Renoff, a Tulsa resident for more than 10 years.
Renoff made a splash as a rock music author with his 2015 book, “Van Halen Rising,” which documented the band’s formative years.
Among people Renoff interviewed for the book was Ted Templeman, who produced Van Halen’s first six albums. Renoff and Templeman appeared together at a book signing, struck up a relationship and continued to communicate.
Wowed by their chats, Renoff became convinced Templeman had additional stories — a book full of stories — worth sharing.
The result is “Ted Templeman: A Producer’s Life in Music,” a Templeman autobiography as told to Renoff. On sale April 21, it is available for pre-order. Locally, Renoff said copies will be available from Magic City Books.
Entertainment options have dwindled during this stay-at-home period in history. But books are still ripe for exploration, and Templeman’s life proved to be fertile ground.
Templeman discovered, at least in terms of the record biz, the Doobie Brothers and Van Halen. He produced albums not just for those groups but Van Morrison, Carly Simon, Nicolette Larson, Hagar, Roth, Eric Clapton, Captain Beefheart, Little Feat, Montrose, Aerosmith, Michael McDonald, Bette Midler and others.
Turn on a classic rock radio station and you’re almost guaranteed of soon hearing a song produced by Templeman. What’s the role of a producer? The book delves into the making of hit songs (McDonald, uncredited, rode to the rescue to help flesh out the Van Halen song “I’ll Wait”), plus the lives of Templeman and those he encountered.
Among name-drops in the book: Linda Ronstadt, Sylvester Stallone, Prince, Leon Russell, Elvis Presley, Raquel Welch, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Tina Turner, Mary Kay Place and Bong Soo Han (hapkido instructor for Tom McLaughlin/Billy Jack). No names were listed for the Hell’s Angels who popped in for initial Doobie Brothers recording sessions.
Not your everyday memoir
Renoff caught the Van Halen bug after “1984” was released. He liked what he heard and scarfed up the band’s previous albums. Liner notes revealed Templeman was a common denominator, so Renoff began hunting for other albums produced by Templeman, all of which means the seeds for this book were planted decades ago.
Renoff has since discovered Templeman wasn’t “just” a producer of Van Halen platinum. Templeman has diverse musical interests (he grew up a jazz buff) and a career to match, including a pre-producer job as a member of a successful band.
Templeman’s band was Harpers Bizarre, and its biggest hit was a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “The 59th Street Bridge Song,” otherwise known as “Feelin’ Groovy.” It peaked at No. 13 in 1967.
Renoff identified this as one of his favorite stories from the book: Mia Farrow was a fan of Harpers Bizarre, so the band was hired to perform at her anniversary party. Her husband at the time: Sinatra. The restaurant where the party took place was packed with celebrities like Henry Fonda, Jimmy Stewart and Natalie Wood.
“As (Ted) said, walking around the room, there were all these people he recognized from movies and didn’t know their names,” Renoff said. “But he said everybody there was famous.”
Harpers Bizarre made national TV appearances and charted other singles. Templeman was enough of a celebrity that he once got asked to sign an autograph during an airplane hijacking. But what do you do when your band calls it quits?
Templeman considered becoming a teacher, but he was a producer at heart. From his experiences as a performer and observer, he was fascinated by the impact a producer could have on a record. But how do you get your foot in the door? He took a $50-a-week job listening to demo tapes for Warner Bros.
“One of the other stories that really struck home for me was when Ted said the secretaries in the office were talking about him — with him there — and they were sort of chuckling like, oh yeah, he used to be on TV with George Burns and now you’re in a window-less office listening to tapes,” Renoff said.
“It was a humbling thing for Ted. I don’t think Ted ever had a big, huge ego, but I think he felt like he had the chops and the commitment and the desire to do this and he just wanted to give it a chance ...”
Templeman listened to one of those demo tapes in 1970 and heard a song he liked. The demo tape had been made by a band called the Doobie Brothers. The tape launched two careers. Templeman transitioned to producer and eventually became a vice president at Warner Bros.
Renoff said one thing that convinced Templeman to agree to do a book was an intent to feature the artists and songs “and it wasn’t just going to be some sort of melodramatic private life memoir of a record producer.”
So the book takes readers into recording studios during the making of records that became the soundtrack of your life. Songs like the Doobie Brothers’ “What a Fool Believes” and Larson’s “Lotta Love” are ear candy, but significant hurdles had to be cleared before they were album-ready.
‘An incredible honor’
Because both of Renoff’s books are Van Halen-related, let’s tease a VH slice of the Templeman book.
In 1977, Templeman got a tip that he should watch as-yet-undiscovered Van Halen play at a club. He compared seeing Eddie Van Halen playing guitar to falling head-over-heels in love with a girl on a first date.
“I had never been as impressed with a musician as I was with him that night,” Templeman said in the book. “I’d seen Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Dizzy Gillespie, all of these transcendent artists, but Ed was one of the best musicians I’d ever seen live.”
Renoff broached this subject in his first book but went into more detail in the Templeman book: Early on, there were concerns that Roth might not be the best vocalist for Van Halen and maybe the solution would be Hagar. When Van Halen and Roth divorced years later — after the “1984” album — it was Hagar who got an invite.
The book tells how Templeman and others eventually came to appreciate everything Roth brought to the table (lyrics, showmanship, humor) instead of focusing on things he could do better.
Said Renoff: “He says very clearly in the book if he had gone forward with the plan to push out Dave and bring in Hagar, even if those guys would have agreed to it, which is not at all a guarantee — there is a very slim chance they would have agreed to that — then he would have made the biggest mistake in rock history because Dave was absolutely essential to the success of Van Halen.”
It was surely a buzz-worthy moment for Renoff when Hagar and former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony discussed this topic, and other parts of the Templeman book, during an Eddie Trunk interview that aired Tuesday on SiriusXM.
Once upon a time, Renoff was the kid with Van Halen blaring in his Sony Walkman. On Tuesday, his ears were burning because Van Halen alums were talking about his work. Because Renoff is a freshly minted Van Halen historian, he has been asked to appear on documentary-type projects about the band.
“I still have to kind of pinch myself from time to time remembering that I was a kid listening to these records like everybody else,” Renoff said. “And then Ted was willing and interested in letting me author his life story along with him was just an incredible honor.”
What if Templeman had never become a producer? That soundtrack of your life might be drastically different.
Renoff closed the book’s afterword with this: “When I think back on those hours (spent) with Ted (on the book), I’m reminded that in the summer of 1970 Ted came close to leaving the music industry behind for a career as a teacher. While we’re all glad that didn’t happen, I don’t think Ted, even with his dazzling achievements as a producer, ever left that other vocational aspiration fully behind. Thank you, Ted.”
