Rocklahoma

Fans watch Pop Evil play at the 2019 Rocklahoma music festival in Pryor. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World.

 Joseph Rushmore

Many entertainment and sporting events are being canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Rocklahoma, a camping and music festival that takes place in Pryor every may, posted this statement on rocklahoma.com:

"While we are aware of the ongoing uncertainty regarding the coronavirus, as of now we are moving forward with Rocklahoma. Our plan is to have recommended health and safety practices in place for a safe environment for attendees, and we will keep ticket holders updated with the latest information."

Rocklahoma is scheduled May 22-24.

