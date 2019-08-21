The Steve Miller Band has a body of work that spans more than 50 years. The group will draw from that body of work during a Sept. 27 performance at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
The Steve Miller Band released its first album in 1968 and was a mainstay on the music charts in the 1970s and 1980s. Miller has sold tens of millions of records and his music has been streamed well over 2 billion times.
Hit singles include "The Joker," "Take the Money and Run," "Rock 'n Me," "Fly Like an Eagle," "Jet Airliner," "Jungle "Love," "Swingtown" and "Abracadabra."
Tickets go on sale Aug. 23. For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com.