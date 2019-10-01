Ned LeDoux, Jason D. Williams, Tucker Beathard and Steve Wariner will perform in October as Track 5 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino continues to host free and open-to-the-public shows.
Known for high-energy live shows that mix western roots with rock and roll, LeDoux is performing 8 p.m. Oct. 3. He made his recording debut in 2016 with his EP, “Forever and a Cowboy” and followed up with his first full-length album, “Sagebrush,” in 2017. His latest record, “Next in Line,” pays tribute to several members of his family, including his father, Chris LeDoux. Included in the album is Ned’s own spin on his father’s “Homegrown Western Saturday Night.”
Piano and vintage boogie master Jason D. Williams will perform 8 p.m. Oct. 10. Williams has been celebrated for his high energy, take-no-prisoners approach to country and rock. He released his first album, “Tore Up,” in 1989, and stayed on the road after Sun Records released “Wild” in 1993. 2004’s “Don’t Get None Onya’” launched his own label and it was followed by other records.
Beathard will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 11. Following in the footsteps of his father, Nashville songwriter Casey Beathard, Tucker has become a prolific artist. He recently signed with Warner Music Nashville. He was the first country artist to release a debut double album with “Nobody’s Everything” in 2018. With singles like “Better Than Me” and his debut Top 5 anthem “Rock On,” he has been hailed as one of country’s hottest young acts.
Wariner, a country music icon, will perform 8 p.m. Oct. 24. His career spans five decades, 20 albums and more than 30 top-10 songs, including No. 1 hits like “Some Fools Never Learn,” “All Roads Lead to You,” “Life’s Highway” and “Small Town Girl” to name a few.
Track 5 offers live and weekly entertainment Wednesday through Sunday. To see a full lineup, visit https://www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.
