Jim Halsey of the Tulsa-based Jim Halsey Company has represented 29 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and 10 members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Halsey launched his career by promoting a Leon McAuliffe concert in Independence, Kansas, in October 1949. Halsey is celebrating 70 years in business and still manages the Oak Ridge Boys.
“My life and interest is really in people and what makes them work and the energy they have,” he said. “If you can observe and notice the energy of a person, then you have the ability to get, and use, parts of that energy yourself. So my whole life has been about trying to harness energy — for the good. So I’m still doing it today. The Oak Ridge Boys still exude that energy. I am inspired by them. They are my closest friends in the world, but they are inspirational to me and to a lot of other people, too.”
Here are 70 stories from 70 years. They’re not necessarily autobiographical or chronological. They’re moments in time. For an attention-getter, let’s start with a James Brown story.
1. James Brown had more energy than I can describe. It was my honor, privilege and good fortune to be in business with the Godfather of Soul, a dynamo who was very, very smart. Before we entered the room for our first press conference together, he called me aside and said, “I appreciate if you would always call me Mr. Brown. I will always call you Mr. Halsey. It shows we have mutual respect for each other.”
2. Early on, I realized the importance of music on a global basis. In the early 1950s, my client Hank Thompson sold record products internationally and opened the doors for touring. It’s the same with Wanda Jackson and her international hit “Fujiyama Mama” in 1956. This started my zest to expand the horizons of my country stars.
3. A New York ad agency contracted Hank Thompson to do commercials for a chemical to combat anthrax. New Yorkers from the agency attended one of Hank’s dances in Oklahoma City. Fights broke out. A participant was slammed on a table where I entertained the group. The commercial was successful, but a final comment to me after a big “thank you” was Hank was more dangerous than anthrax.
4. My 1954 schedule of events I promoted in Independence included a great jazz package of Stan Kenton (19-piece band), June Christy, Lee Konitz, Candido, Dizzy Gillespie, the Erroll Garner Trio and more. I lost money (300 paid admissions) but enjoyed the concert and was relieved I had Ernest Tubb and the Texas Troubadours coming for a sold-out show the following Saturday.
5. I became Minnie Pearl’s agent in 1964 and represented her until 1990. At a West Coast event, a backstage person unfamiliar with Minnie alerted us she still had a tag hanging from her hat.
6. I met Hank Williams Sr., at the Grand Ole Opry in 1952. He died in 1953. His house became a tourist attraction. Every noon for two years, a young man stood out in front singing. Dick Whitehead signed the young man, Tim McGraw, to Curb Records. My son, Sherman, helped launch McGraw’s career with the “Indian Outlaw” video. When the home of Hank Williams, Sr., was torn down, Sherman retrieved bricks that are now in the office of the Jim Halsey Company.
7. In 1952, three months into being Thompson’s manager/agent, I took my first trip to L.A. A kid from Kansas was met at the airport by Nudie Cohn, famous creator and designer of Western stagewear. I met Gene Autry and movie producer A.C. Lyles on the same trip.
8. I was invited to lunch at the Brown Derby by Capitol Records President Glen Wallichs. Salad was made at the table by Robert Howard Cobb, the Brown Derby’s owner and “Cobb” salad’s creator. Mr. Wallichs had me paged so I could tell my friends I was paged at the Brown Derby.
9. I was called to service (U.S. Army, 1954-56) and stationed at Redstone Arsenal Training Center in Huntsville, Alabama. I got to be in periodic contact with Dr. Werner Von Braun. He is another one of those people with powerful, personal radiating energy.
10. Hank Thompson, who got a degree in electrical engineering at Princeton, monitored some of Albert Einstein’s lectures.
11. While Hank was in the Navy, he received extensive electronics and radio training. He put it to use by building the first state-of-the-art sound and light system carried by any band in the U.S.
12. Hank was ahead of his time and first class all the way, including hotel accommodations and stagewear designed by Nudie. As his new manager/agent, I had to acquire a 28-passenger Flexible bus, ready to be customized and ready for his name on the side. Buses were expensive, but I secured a Falstaff beer sponsorship that included their purchasing the bus. At that time, most bands traveled by cars that pulled trailers.
13. I was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2015. I am honored to be in it with Will Rogers, Gene Autry, Mickey Mantle, Woody Crumbo, Roy Clark and many others.
14. Receiving the Cherokee Medal of Honor in 1999 and the American Legion Patriot Award in 2015 were big and honored moments in my life.
15. Nov. 30, 1979: Daughter Gina Halsey miraculously went into full leukemia remission.
16. I recognized and believed in the genius of Steve Ripley. We secured Steve, then 28, to produce the Johnnie Lee Wills “Reunion” album in 1978. Many have said it’s the best and most important Western swing album ever produced. It had all of the masters from the Bob and Johnnie Lee Wills bands.
17. Roy Clark and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown teamed up for a big moment in the annals of country, jazz and blues. Their 1979 album, “Makin’ Music,” was produced by Ripley.
18. I first saw Roy perform in 1959. Wanda Jackson had hired him as her guitar player. Soon, we embarked on a solo career.
19. I once booked the Dukes of Dixieland (six outstanding musicians) for a sold-out show in Independence, Kansas. The group traveled in two cars. One car went to the correct town and the other car went to Independence, Missouri. The trios played improvised concerts in two towns.
20. I got a call from Russian friends. A young gentleman from Moscow was headed to the U.S. for the first time. He didn’t speak English and was arriving at LAX. Could my wife, Minisa, and I meet him? He was headed to Silicon Valley with money and a big idea. The gentleman was Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google.
21. The Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015. Nobody worked harder at maintaining a quality presentation and making sure fans were satisfied. Their superb vocal harmonies are unsurpassed.
22. In 2008, we heard about a new producer creating excitement in the music industry. The first Dave Cobb-produced Oak Ridge Boys album was introduced at the 2009 SXSW festival in Austin. The SXSW experience included a Q&A panel with Quincy Jones.
23. Sherman created a high-rated series of “The Oak Ridge Boys, Live from Las Vegas” specials for TNN. The network wanted the specials to originate in Nashville. Sherman felt doing them in Las Vegas was essential to producing a quality variety show.
24. I have always been a fan of Ronnie Milsap and tried to secure him as a client. His two managers would not let me get close. Finally, frustrated, I made a proposal in braille, knowing the managers could not read it. Ronnie appreciated the respect and liked our plan. Halsey Company finally represented this fine artist.
25. Big honor: The Oak Ridge Boys became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2011. They were featured as guests on the Grand Ole Opry over the years, but had not been invited to become regular members primarily because their travel schedule made it difficult for them to commit to so many broadcasts per year. Finally, we arrived at a mutual agreement.
26. A treasured honor was being president of UNESCO/FIDOF, which involved 360 music festivals worldwide. Egypt’s minister of culture wanted to present a concert in front of the pyramids. Pia Zadora was joined by the London Symphony orchestra. It was more than spectacular.
27. The Golden Orpheus Festival in Bulgaria is one of the world’s most prestigious festivals. We arranged for Roy Orbison to be the first American to be the gala performer in 1986. Once there, he said, “Bulgaria? I thought you told me we were going to Bavaria!” He was kidding, of course. He knew well the destination and the honor to represent America at this prestigious event. We got a tour down the main boulevard with flags flying to represent countries of festival artists, including flags of 17 USSR satellite countries. The festival chairman said, “For the first time, the American flag is flying in Bulgaria because of you.” That was chill time for all of us.
28. A career highlight was witnessing Orbison’s stunning performance. He sang “Pretty Woman” and several other hits. As is custom in Europe, the clapping for a performance is done in unison, so it sounds like one big clap of thousands of people, which it was. The ovation lasted 15 minutes. If the performance is appreciated, flowers are left on the edge of the stage. The bouquets stacked taller than Mr. Orbison.
29. At the opening of the Acropolis Entertainment Center in Nice, France, the Oak Ridge Boys donated their services to raise funds for water wells in Kenya. Four wells (named after the quartet’s members) are still in service today.
30. The Tulsa Ranch Party was a Halsey Company marketing event and thank-you celebration that brought top entertainment buyers here from around the world. It was the biggest three days of the year for selling our artists. It resulted in three TV specials.
31. In 1974, seeds were planted for an event that would change my life. It was the idea and planning of a historic 21-day tour behind the Iron Curtain in the USSR starring Roy and The Oak Ridge Boys.
32. We arrived Jan. 18, 1976, in Moscow. We had a sendoff at Tulsa International Airport with evangelist Oral Roberts asking God for a blessing of safety, harmony, success and friendship. Now, we were suddenly facing a Moscow temperature of 25 below zero and heavy snow. Our path from the plane to the airport was lined on both sides with Soviet soldiers carrying wicked-looking machine guns. On the train to Riga, Latvia, there was apprehension about our reception. But when we and Russian musicians broke out instruments, the train ride became the first glimpse of what music was about to accomplish behind the Iron Curtain.
33. We played 18 sold-out shows on the tour. The audience was hostile before the first show. What happened next is impossible to describe adequately. Roy came out and began the show. Within 30 seconds, he changed the audience’s mood from cold and impassive to warm and harmonious.
34. The tour was a tremendous success. Journalist A. Agisheva gave a glowing report in the national paper Pravda and concluded his front-page review with these words: “This is the best confirmation that people of good will always understand one another.”
35. The Soviet tour was a turning point for the Oak Ridge Boys. Before leaving for the tour, they spent two weeks at the Frontier Hotel as Roy’s opening act.
36. Continuing to expand country music’s footprint in 1980, UK impresario Mervin Cohn and I signed the largest country music contract for personal appearances up to that point.
37. Funding dried up for a second tour of the USSR. How can we make the tour happen without a penny from either government? We reached a deal that they could televise it for the Soviet Union and its satellite countries and let us have broadcast rights for the rest of the world. They would furnish us certain live concert footage, and we would have total access to anywhere we wanted to film, within reason. The balance of expenses for the trip were raised from a well-attended gala in Nashville.
38. Half of Russian Embassy guests left the room when it was inadvertently announced that the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) was sponsoring the second tour. The actual sponsor was Roy’s USIA (United States Information Agency).
39. A Halsey signature is the red rose, a worldwide passport to friendship. “Everywhere we went, people recognized the red rose lapel pin and associated it with the Halsey name.”
40. French doors open perfectly, framing the Bolshoi Theater, at the Sol Hurok Suite of Moscow’s Metropol Hotel.
41. The Roy Clark Celebrity Golf Tournament was a successful fundraiser for the Children’s Medical Center and brought many stars to Tulsa.
42. Joe Sugarman became a friend, teacher and mentor. One of the great marketing geniuses (Sharper Image, BluBlocker sunglasses), he was a sponsor of the second tour.
43. Spruce Goose. Howard Hughes’ plane was almost acquired as a gift for Tulsa, but the city couldn’t meet the housing requirements.
44. Richard Sutter is a longtime friend and marketing guru (Roy Clark Big Note Songbook, BluBlocker sunglasses, Cher’s cosmetic line).
45. Before WalMart, Sam Walton supplied Jana Jae to perform in his Walton’s General Store parking lot in Bentonville, Arkansas.
46. Our phone bill piqued the FBI’s interest. They discovered we were a booking agency instead of a betting or bookie organization.
47. Jack Webb is famous for “Dragnet.” The only words we heard him speak to a young Roy Clark seeking a movie role were “too fat.” There were many laughs after we left his office.
48. Roy hosted for a pilot for a musical variety series, “Shindig!” Band members included Tulsa’s Leon Russell and Chuck Blackwell, plus Glen Campbell. ABC changed the format from country to rock, which excluded Roy.
49. A day with Mel Brooks: Roy was considered for a role in “Blazing Saddles,” but his schedule wasn’t compatible.
50. A spectacular American Indian dance troupe accompanied the Oak Ridge Boys, Don Williams and Tammy Wynette to a Wembley Music Festival. A spontaneous exhibition stopped traffic in Trafalgar Square. The troupe was accompanied by WWII veteran and hero Charles Chibitty, a Comanche code talker. His daughter, Pam, was in the troupe.
51. Roy Clark was the first country artist with full symphonic charts, thanks to harmonica wizard Richard Heyman, writer of charts for the Boston Pops.
52. Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops was another country music first with Roy because our earlier association with Heyman resulted in an introduction to Fiedler.
53. Jim Halsey, orchestra conductor. Roy invited me. A 22-piece orchestra was furnished. An arrangement was written. I found out each invited guest had their own conductor. Roy didn’t. Being a musician, I could read the charts. For the first time in my life, I tapped the music stand with my baton and the orchestra came to life.
54. Many stars appeared in the Oak Ridge Boys’ Las Vegas specials, but Little Richard was the biggest of all. Other stars flocked around his dressing room. I was first in line. When his dressing room opened, I was the first person he went to, “God bless you, Dr. Halsey.” Everyone was impressed, including me.
55. Wanting to introduce country music outside normal country venues, 1953 provided an opportunity to present Hank Thompson and his Brazos Valley Boys at Chicago’s “Star Night” at Soldier Field. Others on the bill: Perry Como, Louis Armstrong, Eddie Fisher and Patti Page.
56. A master choreographer who worked with Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, Henry LeTang was my classroom guest at Oklahoma City University and explained the importance of teamwork in the industry. My wife, Minisa, did his portrait. Henry sat on a stool during the lecture, but his talented feet were moving all of the time.
57. Guest-teaching at Yahud University in Tel Aviv was productive and interesting. Students came to class and put an important companion, a machine gun, under their seats.
58. After securing multiple-week bookings for Hank Thompson and Wanda Jackson in Las Vegas, Bill Greene of the Golden Nugget said to me, “You’ll be spending a lot of time here. Don’t start gambling.” Twenty years later, while booking country stars at the Howard Hughes hotels, Walter Kane gave similar advice.
59. An Oak Ridge Boys sign on the Sunset Strip was expensive, but it was worthwhile because it was visible on a route traveled by movers and shakers. The record industry was in a bit of a recession then. Consequently, our board was not sold and remained in that important location for the next 14 months. We only had to pay for a month.
60. I had a long relationship with Lionel Hampton. I flew to New York and was a guest at one of his last appearances. He was helped on stage by two attendants, was placed at this vibraphone and mallets were put in his hand. It was sad to see, but all of a sudden — one, two, three, bam! — he was hittin’ it like a teenager! Fantastic.
61. Halsey clients once filled every square on the TV game show “Hollywood Squares”: Roy Clark, George Jones, Jim Stafford, Mel Tillis, Minnie Pearl, Tammy Wynette, Margo Smith and George Lindsay.
62. I was with Roy on the Merv Griffin Show set in the late 1960s. I wound up alone in the green room with Orson Welles for 30 minutes. His voice was still strong and almost rattled the pictures off the walls as he talked about the declining artistic creativity in motion pictures.
63. We worked about a year to get the Oak Ridge Boys on a featured float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They were featured on the biggest Rose Bowl Parade float in 2007.
64. We worked to help reignite the Neewollah celebration in Independence. The parade was the biggest draw. Blaine Kern, producer of the gigantic New Orleans Mardi Gras parades, became a friend and gave me good suggestions (and paper mache’ heads) for Neewollah’s parade.
65. In 1966, a country music event was held at the Los Angeles Shrine Center, home of Kathryn Kuhlman Ministries. Kathryn was backstage in a wheelchair with blankets to keep her warm. I sat with her most of the show and received a tremendous vibe and energy from her. At the end, she put my hand between hers and warmly said, “God bless you, Mr. Halsey.” It was a moment of divine energy I’ll never forget.
66. The Judds came to our office looking for an agent. They didn’t have a demo tape, but they had a guitar in the car. They performed on the spot. The rest is history.
67. After paying to attend one of my lectures, Walker Hanson (the father of the members of Hanson) woke me at 7 a.m. telling me the three brothers were performing in the hotel lobby. They were great. I connected them with my Los Angeles music attorney, Bill Coben. They’re still doing great business.
68. My specifically commissioned and designed office furniture — in particular, my desk — has been the site of many deals. If this desk could talk?
69. I was booking Hank Thompson, Tex Ritter and Merle Travis as a package in the ’60s. At a West Texas rodeo, Tex got me involved as a judge of the “Queen of the Rodeo” contest. It was a disaster, but I escaped with my life.
70. Ted Kennedy and I were late to a BMI reception. We arrived in the downstairs parking at the same time and took an elevator to the penthouse. When the elevator opened, Ted had his arm on my shoulder telling a story. Everybody thought we were the best of friends. And he was a friend, in particular to the music and arts communities.
