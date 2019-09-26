Passersby may notice that downtown streets in the vicinity of BOK Center have gained new names. The new street names are a shout-out to the Jonas Brothers, who will perform Sunday, Sept. 29 at BOK Center.
BOK Center staff worked with the city to temporarily rename all four streets that surround BOK Center with names connected to the Jonas Brothers’ most iconic songs. The street names are: Jo Bros Boulevard, Sucker Street, Happiness Way and Lovebug Lane.
BOK Center has gone down this road before. For instance, when U2 began a tour there in 2018, the band responsible for “Where the Streets Have No Name” was honored with street signs which read “No Name.”
