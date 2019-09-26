Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING REMAINS POSSIBLE THRU MID MORNING FOR NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CRAIG...MAYES...NOWATA...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS... TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * A COMPLEX OF THUNDERSTORMS DROPPED HEAVY RAINFALL ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA OVERNIGHT. WIDESPREAD 2 TO 3 INCH TOTALS, WITH LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS, ARE ESTIMATED ACROSS NOWATA, CRAIG AND OTTAWA COUNTIES, AS WELL AS WESTERN OSAGE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES. MORE STORM DEVELOPMENT IS OCCURRING ON THE WESTERN FLANK OF THE COMPLEX, AND THESE STORMS COULD TRAIN OVER THESE SAME AREAS HIT EARLIER. THIS WOULD INCREASE THE POTENTIAL FOR DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING. * REMEMBER, MOST FLOOD RELATED DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES AND FLOODING IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF WEATHER RELATED DEATHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&