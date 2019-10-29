Sturgill Simpson is following the release of his new album (Sound & Fury) with a 35-date North American tour, including an April 23 show at Tulsa's BOK Center.
Tyler Childers will join Simpson on the tour, which is being presented by AEG Presents.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day the box office is open.
A news release announcing the show said that, in an effort to fight against scalpers and ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can gain first access to tickets by registering for the Verified Fan presale through 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/sturgillsimpson. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select markets before the general public beginning noon Wednesday, Nov. 6 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
Simpson has also partnered with CID Entertainment to offer travel packages. All net proceeds from these travel packages will benefit the Special Forces Foundation.
On the heels of releasing Sound & Fury (and an accompanying anime film of the same name released simultaneously via Netflix), Simpson hit the road for a brief six date club tour in which 100% of proceeds were donated to the Special Forces Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides immediate and ongoing support to the Special Forces community and their families. The news release said $1 from each ticket sold for Simpson's upcoming tour will be donated to benefit the Special Forces Foundation.