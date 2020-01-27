Entries are being accepted for the Jimmy LaFave songwriting contest, which is open to unsigned and emerging Oklahoma songwriters.
The free contest is staged in memory of LaFave, who died in 2017. The winner receives $500 and a chance to join the lineup of Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest songwriters festival, on April 29.
Each artist may submit one lyric-driven song online at https://forms.gle/tqN2b7oFMrmmyQ6k6. The deadline is March 1.
The songwriting contest and festival are organized by the nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund, which provides a safety net of critical assistance to individuals in Oklahoma music.
“Entering the third year of this contest, we are inspired by the depth and diversity of song submissions,” Katie Dale, executive director of the Red Dirt Relief Fund, said in a news release. “Last year’s winning song, Abilities’ by Dallas Parker, was rap, and his performance at our traditionally Red Dirt festival got a standing ovation. It shows a good song has the power to connect with people universally. Our hope is this contest will become a platform for young and emerging talent to begin a musical journey — the same way Jimmy LaFave did, with the help of Bob Childers, in Stillwater more than 20 years ago.”
Three finalists will be selected by a panel of judges consisting of representatives from the Red Dirt Relief Fund, the Jimmy LaFave Trust and other respected members of the music industry.
Finalists will travel to Stillwater April 28 to perform an acoustic version of their song for judges before a live audience at The Salty Bronc, a new live music venue that honors the legacy of the Red Dirt music scene.
One winner will be selected to perform the next day as part of the lineup at Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café and will receive a $500 cash prize and a donation for $500 in his/her name to the Red Dirt Relief Fund. A People’s Choice winner will be awarded a $100 cash prize. Contest rules, judging criteria and entry form can be found at https://forms.gle/tqN2b7oFMrmmyQ6k6.
Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café early bird tickets are $20 through Jan. 31 at https://amplitix.com/gypsycafe. Starting Feb. 1, tickets go up to $25. Tickets are $30 at the gate or $20 for students with ID. A limited number of VIP reserved seats are available for $60. Tickets are nonrefundable as the show is rain or shine.
The festival format remains the same as past years with small songwriter groupings playing 45-minute sets across three venues: Eskimo Joe’s, George’s Stables and Stonewall Tavern. The evening will culminate with the presentation of the 2020 Restless Spirit Award and an all-musician finale on the main stage.
Red Dirt Relief Fund, a non-profit organization that provides a safety net of critical assistance to Oklahoma musicians, took over management of the festival in the fall of 2013. In 2019, the festival raised more than $22,000 for Oklahoma musicians in need. Since its founding in 2012, the Red Dirt Relief Fund has provided more than $175,000 to musicians across the state.
Visit reddirtrelieffund.org, friend Red Dirt Relief Fund on Facebook or follow @reddirtrelief for festival updates.
For more information, visit www.reddirtrelieffund.org/gypsycafe. For media or sponsorship inquiries, please contact Katie Dale at reddirtrelieffund@gmail.com or 918-407-4599.