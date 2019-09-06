Community partners such as Cain’s Ballroom, Up With Trees and PSO WindChoice are helping Sustainable Tulsa stay green for an annual fundraiser 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Cain's Ballroom.
The fundraiser, Recharge, is an educational event immersing guests in the world of sustainability including food, a silent auction, entertainment and more.
A news release said the second-year event will be an extravaganza of sight, sound, touch and taste where guests will explore the 3Ps (people, profit and planet) of sustainability in an exciting new way.
Recharge will be hosted by Angela Evans and will feature live entertainment from Calliope Youth Circus and the band Grazzhopper. Catering will be provided by Green Zebra Bowl, Que Gusto and Grogg’s Green Barn’s farm-to-table restaurant, The Reserve.
The event also will include interactive educational booths from Oklahoma Aquarium, Tulsa Zoo, Local Farm OK and others.
Tickets start at $100 and sponsorships are available. For more information, please visit www.sustainabletulsainc.org/recharge.