Muskogee's Swon Brothers will perform on home turf when they take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Hatbox Field for the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning.
A news release said Colton Swon was asked during a KVOO interview how it feels to be performing at the hometown festival. “Epic day," he said. "It’s actually my birthday that day.”
The Swon Brothers recently released new music. Their new single, “This Town,” is about leaving home, coming home and change.
The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning wraps up Saturday night at Hatbox Field, 4000 Border Avenue. Gates open at 5:00 pm. Balloon glow will occur at dusk followed by a fireworks display.
For more information visit oklahomafestivalofballooning.
Grammy nominee John Fullbright and California country singer Olivia Ooms opened the festival Friday with performances amid a backdrop of colorful hot air balloons.
The second-year festival offers entertainment, food trucks, kids' activities, helicopter rides, fireworks and more.
“We are thrilled with the excitement people are showing over the festival and look for it to continue to grow each year," Mark Wilkerson, Muskogee Parks and Recreation director, said in a news release. "Hatbox Field is the perfect venue to host dozens of hot air balloons, entertainment and all that people want in a festival."
Ooms, a country newcomer, left the crowd wanting to hear more of her sultry blues-infused vocals. She is scheduled to return to the stage at 7 p.m. on the festival's final day.
Asked how it feels for a California girl to be performing in Oklahoma, she said, “I feel right at home here in Oklahoma! The weather is almost as hot as the people.”
A sea of people were present to hear Fullbright's performance. The Americana singer-songwriter from Okemah played for 90 minutes.