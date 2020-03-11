Country music artist T. Graham Brown hit the top of the country charts three times with “Hell and High Water,” “Don’t Go to Strangers” and “Darlene.” He’ll hit the stage Sunday for a “Hee Haw Remembered” show at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Brown was never in the cast of “Hee Haw,” a country variety show that aired from 1969 to 1992, but he made guest appearances in 1988 and 1989 (according to IMDb.com) after his career caught fire. He charted nine top-10 singles from 1986-88.
“I was on there a couple of times, but that was a long time ago and it’s hard to remember,” he said. “I just remember I had a good time hanging with Goober that day and Grandpa and LuLu.”
Brown, whose most recent record earned a Grammy nomination for best gospel album, will be joined by “Hee Haw” alums Jana Jae, LuLu Roman and Irlene Mandrell at the show, which is free to One Star Rewards members. Present the card and an ID for admission.
Brown took part in a phone Q&A in advance of the show. Here are selected excerpts:
We’re talking because of “Hee Haw Remembered,” but how do you like your SiriusXM radio show?
“I love it. Man, it’s fun. It’s really fun. The best part is I get to pick whatever I want to play.”
Was it a badge of honor the first time you got to be on “Hee Haw?”
“Oh, yeah, man, especially since you have grown up watching it. The best thing was the first time I got to salute my hometown in the cornfield. Then I really felt like I was part of the deal.”
What would have been your introduction to the show before you were on it?
“Thinking back, I remember being out in the country at some neighbors’ (house). They lived on a dirt road, these farmers. My folks have always been in the agriculture business. I remember playing kick the can outside while ‘Hee Haw’ was on. I remember we would run in there and watch a little ‘Hee Haw’ and go outside and play. That was the first memory I have of it.”
Did you like the show because of the humor or because the music was usually top-notch?
“I liked it for all of it. Junior Samples was from Georgia, so I really liked Junior. But I liked the whole thing. And then when I grew up and finally moved to Nashville and got to know all those people, I was able to work with all those folks and it just made it really cool. It was a cool feeling.”
You’ve had No. 1 songs and a bunch of hits.
“I’ve been lucky. I’ve had a great career, man. I’m having more fun now than I have ever had because the pressure is off and I don’t have anything left to prove. I can do what I want to and (my wife) Sheila travels with me all the time. She is my best friend and has got my back, so we’re having a lot of fun.”