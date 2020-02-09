Clark Beckham, during his “American Idol” finale, played piano alongside Michael McDonald and teamed with the Doobie Brother to sing “Takin’ It to the Streets.”
Now, Beckham is taking it on the road.
Beckham, a Tennessee music artist whose Oklahoma roots run deep, is traveling the country on his Light Year Tour and will perform Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Vanguard, 222 N. Main St.
Beckham was the runner-up in season 14 of “American Idol.” His collaboration with McDonald had all three judges — Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Harry Connick Jr. — standing and grooving to the music.
Beckham fielded questions from the Tulsa World in advance of his Tulsa tour stop.
Now that your American Idol experience is five years past, do you have some perspective on what it did for you?
Oh, certainly. I hold the same perspective now as I did then. “American Idol” took me from a street performer who couldn’t find his way onto the stage of a bar, much less the TVs of millions of viewers across the United States, (and) since then, I’ve had a career in music. My dream has come true, to say the least.
It’s great that people who want to be performers now have these reality shows that they can go on and gain exposure. Was season 14 of “American Idol” your first try at getting on a reality show?
No, actually. “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” both reached out to me asking if I would like to audition. I auditioned for both at the same time. AGT pulled the trigger on me first, so I went with them but didn’t make it past the initial celebrity judge round. It was a great look into that world though, and I felt prepared for “Idol.”
What’s the big difference between what TV viewers see during the broadcasts and what’s going on live on-site?
Really not much. “Idol” does a great job of showing what’s really happening. I guess it would be the camaraderie between the contestants. We really are all best friends, and we cling to each other during the whole process.
Did you form any lasting relationships on the show?
Absolutely. Some of my best friends in the whole world are from “Idol.”
What did it mean for you to sign with Quincy Jones Management?
Professionally, Quincy Jones Productions and I have parted ways recently. I specify “professionally” because I will always have a deep personal connection with Quincy and the team there. We couldn’t have had a better departure and I wish them all the success in the world and I’m grateful to know their wishes for me are mutual. My time with Quincy taught me more than I could possibly write in one sitting. However, if I could guess his secret to his legendary success — besides his musical genius — it would be his kindness and love toward people and mankind as a whole.
How do you feel about where you are in your music career?
I’m so grateful for where I am. I really feel like I’m on a launching pad to be honest. This year is going to be huge.
You once played street corners in Tennessee? Was that a brief thing?
I played on the street for about two years on and off, mostly on weekends.
What kind of set will people be in store for when they see you in Tulsa?
I’ve got a couple new pieces of gear that are going to take this show to the next level. I have to bring something bigger and better every tour I do. I have to give people something new and better to see and hear; a reason to see me again. With this show, I’ve given everyone a reason to come see what I’ve cooked up this go ‘round. The show quality is only going up from here.
Of course, you’ll have family members at the show because you have many Oklahoma connections?
Oh, absolutely. They’ve been the best show promotion crew in the world! I’ve got many familial boots on the ground in Tulsa, and I’m grateful for them all.
FEATURED VIDEO