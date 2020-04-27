Add a Tame Impala concert to the list of BOK Center events that have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tame Impala was scheduled to perform July 21 in Tulsa, but the show has been postponed.
Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled date. Said information posted to bokcenter.com: “When the show is rescheduled, you will receive an email notification from the ticketing company along with information on how to request a refund should you be unable to attend the new date.”