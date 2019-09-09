The 1975, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Blue October, K.Flay and Wilderado will perform Nov. 29 at Z104.5 The Edge’s Black Friday Show.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and will be available at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day the box office is open.
The 1975 is a breakthrough British band of the past decade. Members of the group got together as school friends on the outskirts of Manchester. A news release said the band reinvigorated the alternative scene in 2013. Propelled by anthemic songs such as “Chocolate” and “Girls,” the band’s self-titled debut album entered the UK charts at No. 1 and sold a million albums worldwide. Subsequent albums reached No. 1 and No. 4 in the U.S., respectively. A fourth album is scheduled for release in 2020.
Catfish and the Bottlemen is a British indie rock band that formed in Llandudno, North Wales in 2007. A debut album, The Balcony, reached number 10 in the UK. A second album went to No. 1 in the UK and a third album went to No. 2 in the UK. All three albums dented the U.S. rock and alternative charts.
Blue October is a Texas band that emerged during the mid-1990s. The band’s last six albums have reached the top 30.
K.Flay, a singer, songwriter, rapper, and musician, released a debut album in 2014. It peaked on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart at No. 2 and Billboard’s Rap Albums chart at No. 14. In 2016, she signed with Interscope Records as the first artist signed to Dan Reynolds’ Night Street Records imprint. K.Flay was nominated at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in two categories, including best rock song for “Blood in the Cut.”
Wilderado, formerly known as Bird Dog, is an indie folk band with Tulsa roots and now is based in Los Angeles. In 2016, the band released its first EP, Misty Shrub. A second EP (Latigo) amassed over 18 million streams on Spotify. On the back of Latigo, Wilderado spent the next year touring with acts such as Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Lindsey Buckingham and Judah & The Lion. In 2018, Wilderado released a third EP (Favors) to critical and fan acclaim.