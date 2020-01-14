Country Fuzz is presenting The Cadillac Three live in concert Saturday, May 2 at Cain's Ballroom.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.
Tickets start at $20, plus fees.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Country Fuzz is presenting The Cadillac Three live in concert Saturday, May 2 at Cain's Ballroom.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.
Tickets start at $20, plus fees.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.