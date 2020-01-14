2015 March Madness Music Festival

Jaren Johnston of The Cadillac Three is shown during a 2015 performance at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The Cadillac Three will pay a 2020 visit to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Amy Harris

Country Fuzz is presenting The Cadillac Three live in concert Saturday, May 2 at Cain's Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.

Tickets start at $20, plus fees.

