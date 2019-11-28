The Oklahoma-based rock band The Flaming Lips is bringing an original, interactive sculpture to Tulsa.
Ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St., is partnering with the band to exhibit the work of art, King’s Mouth, from Friday, Nov. 29, through May 2020.
Music and art fans can visit King’s Mouth during ahha’s regular hours: Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. Access is included with regular admission.
The immersive, hypnotic story of King’s Mouth is a fun adventure for the whole family, according to a news release announcing the partnership. Its LED light strands and surround-sound music make it a unique and enlightening experience.
The story of King’s Mouth is exhibited in a series of 14 original works of art by frontman Wayne Coyne and is accompanied by creative toys, T-shirts, and an album of music and songs written and performed by The Flaming Lips.
Immersive art has been a priority for ahha Tulsa since 2018, when the organization opened The Experience, a multisensory art wonderland.
“Tulsans responded to our first big foray into this kind of art with so much enthusiasm, we couldn’t wait to do more,” Executive Director Holly Becker said in the news release. “We see a hunger for art like this among Tulsans, and King’s Mouth is an exciting addition to ahha as we close The Experience for re-installation at the end of December.”
The Experience will close Dec. 29, but ahha visitors will be able to see a completely new immersive art floor in May 2020. King’s Mouth will be open during the transition.
King’s Mouth had been an interactive party staple at The Womb (created by The Flaming Lips in Oklahoma City) since 2011. It made its public debut at The American Visionary Art Museum in 2015 and was featured at Santa Fe’s iconic Meow Wolf in 2018. Most recently, it has been at Oklahoma City’s Factory Obscura. The interactive sculpture is coming to Tulsa for the first time.
The Flaming Lips formed in Oklahoma City in 1983. International recognition through the decades has led to three Grammy Awards and being named one of the “50 Bands To See Before You Die” by Q magazine in 2002.
Ahha Tulsa’s mission is to cultivate a more creative Tulsa through enriching arts and humanities experiences. Admission is $12.75 for adults and $8.75 for ages 3-12. Kids under 3 and ahha members are free. For more information go to ahhatulsa.org.
