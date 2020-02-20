The Weeknd’s new world tour, The After Hours Tour, will bring him to Tulsa’s BOK Center for a Saturday, Aug. 22, performance.
The tour is in support of the Grammy winner’s new album, “After Hours.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and will be available online at bokcenter.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the BOK Center box office as tickets for this show are mobile only.
American Express card members can purchase tickets in select markets before the public beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
During all U.S. dates, Verizon Up ticket holders will get access to an exclusive stage side experience within the Verizon Up members section.