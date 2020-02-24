They Might Be Giants will perform Thursday, Oct. 22 at Cain's Ballroom.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.
The show is for ages 16-only. Tickets start at $28, plus fees.
