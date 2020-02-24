They Might Be Giants

In this file photo, John Linnell, left, and John Flansburgh, who comprise the rock group They Might Be Giants, pose in front of the Associated Press building in Rockefeller Center. They Might Be Giants will perform at Cain's Ballroom. AP Photo/Janet Durrans

They Might Be Giants will perform Thursday, Oct. 22 at Cain's Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.

The show is for ages 16-only. Tickets start at $28, plus fees.

