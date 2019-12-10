From elementary school music classes to the Super Bowl halftime show, Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” has lived as part of our culture for 80 years. It's an endearing letter to the beauty of America and what we can do to make it better for everyone, according to a press release from the Woody Guthrie Center, which announced this bit of news:
To celebrate the 80th anniversary of when the song was written, the Woody Guthrie Center will host a Feb. 23 concert at The Town Hall in New York City. The venue is around the corner from where Guthrie first wrote the song on Feb. 23, 1940.
The program will feature performances by Gangstagrass, Oklahoma natives John Fullbright and Branjae, Haley Heynderickx, Jeff Tweedy and special guests. Tickets start at $50, plus fees, and go on sale Dec. 16. They will be available at thetownhall.org.
The timeless song — written about three days after Guthrie traveled across the country and arrived in New York City — describes what he saw during his travels, from the bounty of resources in the “golden valley” to the line at the Relief Office, where Woody “saw my people.”
“For 80 years, ‘This Land is Your Land’ has been for many of us an alternate national anthem,” said Deana McCloud, executive director of the Woody Guthrie Center.
“Woody’s lyrics are timeless as they praise the beauty and bountiful resources of our country, but they also question the way we share and care for those rich blessings. The Woody Guthrie Center is proud to be gathering friends from along that ribbon of highway to join us in the same neighborhood where Woody wrote these important words to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the song — and we will be singing all of the verses Woody wrote on that day.”
The release said the event will be a celebration of music, presented by musicians who follow in Guthrie’s footsteps, using their art to inform and inspire.
Tweedy worked with Guthrie’s unpublished lyrics to assemble the Mermaid Avenue series of albums with his band Wilco and songwriter Billy Bragg. Grammy-nominated songwriter Fullbright grew up not far from Woody’s own hometown of Okemah. Gangstagrass highlights a new wave of music fusion that tells stories of struggle and justice. Heynderickx looks inward with poignant stories on her debut album (I Need to Start a Garden). Branjae electrifies a crowd with songs in the voice of those who need their stories told.
Proceeds from the concert will help the Woody Guthrie Center continue its mission of sharing Guthrie’s message of diversity, equality, and social justice, providing tours of the museum, outreach programs, admission to the museum and music workshops at no cost to students. Through the support of the center's members and friends, thousands of students annually experience Guthrie’s music and message for free.