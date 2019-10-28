Rapper, author, and producer Chuck D will appear Nov. 16 at Cain's Ballroom to receive the 2019 Woody Guthrie Prize.
The news had been reported previously, but ticket information was recently announced. Tickets go on sale at noon Oct. 28. Tickets are $50 for seated general admission or $150 for VIP section tickets, including a reception at the Woody Guthrie Center before the program.
Proceeds from the Woody Guthrie Prize help support the Woody Guthrie Center’s mission to bring Woody’s message of diversity, equality and social justice to everyone and inspire creativity in the next generation. Tickets will be available at my.woodyguthriecenter.org.
The award will honor Chuck D's long career of bringing social issues to light through his music, writings and activism.
The Woody Guthrie Prize recognizes artists who have utilized their talents to speak for those without a platform. Past recipients include John Mellencamp, Norman Lear, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples and Pete Seeger.