Toby Keith, in the midst of his “That’s Country Bro” tour, will perform in his home state Sept. 1 at the Buffalo Run Casino and Resort in Miami, Okla.
The tour gets its name from the country star’s new single, “That’s Country Bro,” a track on his soon-to-debut greatest hits album (“Toby Keith’s Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years”).
Scheduled for an Oct. 25 release, the greatest hits collection features 16 songs. Among four new tracks are “Don’t Let The Old Man In” and “That’s Country Bro,” which he performed live on NBC’s “Today,” the CMT Music Awards and “The Voice” finale. Two other previously unreleased tracks are “American Ride (Official Remix)” featuring DJ KO and “Back In The 405,” a co-write with Colt Ford that celebrates a hometown girl’s return.
Ford is opening for Keith at the Buffalo Run Casino show.
Among pre-recorded songs are “Red Solo Cup,” Made in America,” “She Never Cried In Front Of Me,” and “Cryin’ For Me (Wayman’s Song),”
“Well, folks, here it is,” Keith wrote in liner notes for the collection. “The Show Dog years’ biggest hits. I know it’s long overdue, but we put them all in one big pile. Twenty-five years went by fast, but I’m very blessed to have this wonderful career. Still kickin’ it, too. See ya out there on the road.”