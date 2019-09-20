TobyMac is bringing his “Hits Deep Tour” to 32 stops nationwide in 2020, including a March 21 show at Tulsa's BOK Center.
Joining the seven-time Grammy winner on tour are Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole and Cochren & Co.
Tickets, which go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, will be available online at www.bokcenter.com and at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office the next business day that it is open.
A "first weekend" promotion will allow fans to save 20 percent on tickets by using the word "INSIDER" when purchasing tickets online. The promotion begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30.
The nationwide arena tour is a partnership with K-LOVE, Air1, Awakening Events, Altura Healthshare, and Food for the Hungry.