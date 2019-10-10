The phone number — 867-5309 — that has been stuck in your head for decades will remain the same, but the location has changed.
Tommy Tutone, whose song “867-5309/Jenny” is an enduring tune from the 1980s, will play a Nov. 10 show at The Venue Shrine, 112 E. 18th St.
Tulsa power pop music figure Dwight Twilley and friends will be special guests at the show.
Bonus: The event will double as a birthday surprise for Donnie Rich, owner and operator of The Venue Shrine.
The Tommy Tutone show was originally scheduled at Soul City of Tulsa, but it was announced late last month that Soul City is closing and its owners plan to open a new location in Jenks. Soul City’s final music show will be an Oct. 18 tour stop of the Tulsa Revue (Paul Benjaman, John Fullbright, Jacob Tovar and special guest Jesse Aycock).
For tickets to the Tommy Tutone performance (it’s a 21-over show) at The Venue Shrine, go to www.tulsashrine.com. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of show.