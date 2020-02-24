Legendary singer Tony Bennett will share his iconic collection of songs during a May 24 performance at Hard Rock Live, formerly known as The Joint, inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets, which start at $79.50 and go on sale Feb. 28, are available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Antonia Bennett has been touring with her father and will open the performance with a collection of jazz/pop standards.
As one of a handful of artists to have new albums charting in the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and in the 21st century, Tony Bennett has a multitude of songs that have become standards for pop music, including “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “I Wanna Be Around,” “Stranger in Paradise,” “Rags to Riches” and “Because of You.”
The 93-year-old’s popularity has soared in the new millennium with more than 10 million albums sold in the last 11 years. He has won 19 Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and two Emmy Awards.
For more information about Bennett, visit www.TonyBennett.com.