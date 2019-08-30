Mexico Music Festival

Tool’s lead singer Maynard James Keenan and drummer Danny Carey are shown performing in Mexico in 2014. Tool scheduled a tour stop at Tulsa’s BOK Center in support of a new album. Felix Marquez/Associated Press

Tool released its first album in 13 years Friday and the announcement of the release was paired with the news that the rock band will perform Oct. 29 at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

Tickets start at $59.50 and additional fees may apply. They go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at www.bokcenter.com.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at BOK Center Box Office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at BOK Center Box Office on the next business day that the box office is open.

A limited number of tickets will be available to Tool Army members Sept. 4. Tool Army information, as well as VIP package details, can be found at Toolband.com. Killing Joke will open on all non-festival dates.

“Fear Inoculum” is Tool’s fifth studio album and first since 2006’s “10,000.”

A news release said the release of the new album caps over a decade of speculation and anticipation, with confirmation of the release arriving in May as the band flashed “August 30” from the stage while performing two new songs: “Descending” and “Invincible.”

Tool formed in 1990 and released four multi-platinum studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001) and 10,000 Days (2006), plus two EPS and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band, which has won three Grammys, consists of Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

