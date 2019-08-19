Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, shown during a 2016 Tulsa performance, is returning to BOK Center. Tulsa World file

 Jessie Wardarski/ Tulsa World

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform Dec. 20 at Tulsa's BOK Center as part of a new tour that revisits the multiplatinum group's show (“Christmas Eve and Other Stories”) that started it all.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and will be available online at bokcenter.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the BOK Center box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day the box office is open.

A product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” began the unique format O’Neill called “Rock Theater.” TSO has embraced the format for holiday season tours.

“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” is based on the triple-platinum album of the same name and follows a story by O’Neill. In keeping with the classic line, “If You Want To Arrange It, This World You Can Change It,” the story is set on Christmas Eve, when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity.

TSO’s Winter Tour 2019 is presented by Hallmark Channel. Reserved tickets start at $40.50.

