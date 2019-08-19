Travis Tritt is among performers who will visit The Joint for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's 2019 Country Gold Series.
Tritt will perform Dec. 5. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Aug. 22.
A Nov. 3 Lorrie Morgan and Mark Chesnutt show was previously announced as a series-starter. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a news release.
In addition to Tritt's concert, his daughter — Tyler Reese Tritt — will perform a free 10 p.m. Dec. 5 show at Track 5, the Hard Rock's new country dance hall.
Travis Tritt's 1990 platinum debut “Country Club”contributed to the genre's boom in the early 1990s and set him on a path to stardom. He was part of country music's “The Class of ‘89,” which included Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson.
Tickets for the series are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.