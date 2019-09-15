What does Trisha Yearwood miss about Oklahoma? On the list: Braum’s and sunsets.
The country music artist lived 14 years in the Owasso area before she and husband Garth Brooks relocated to Nashville in 2014.
Touring in support of a recently released album (“Every Girl”), Yearwood will return to Oklahoma for a Nov. 2 performance at Tulsa’s Brady Theater.
Prediction: She’ll see familiar faces in the crowd.
“You know, I bet you’re right about that,” Yearwood said during a phone interview. “I’m really excited. I asked to play the Brady on this tour because I want to be home, I want to see all of my friends and I love that theater. I have played it before, and the sound is amazing. It’s a great, intimate theater.”
Yearwood said she played the Brady Theater (“It’s got great acoustics and it’s a classic theater”) before moving to Oklahoma in 2000. She said she held back a bunch of tickets for her return and hasn’t given them all away — yet — but you figure it’s only a matter of time.
Following are excerpts from the phone chat:
What do you miss about living in Oklahoma?
I miss a lot of things (mentioning that, while here, she helped to raise girls and attended soccer games). I made some of the best friends I will ever have in Oklahoma. Also, I miss the sunsets. When I first moved to Oklahoma, I would get into the Jeep and drive across the farm to watch the sun set over the lake. I couldn’t wait to see it, just the big sky. I miss that. And I also miss Braum’s. Garth told me when I moved to Oklahoma that you’re going to love the sunsets and you’re going to love Braum’s. He was right. It’s a true story. We don’t have anything like that here.
What do you most want people to know about the new album?
I think I just want people to know that I don’t know if I have ever had any more fun than making this record. There was such a freedom. Maybe it’s from being a little older. Maybe it’s from the freedom of feeling like you don’t really have a plan for it as far as an agenda and not feeling any pressure to do anything a certain way other than just to find songs that resonated with me.
I hear that on the record when I listen to it. A lot of times when you are done with a record, I am a perfectionist and I’m a Virgo, so I’m kind of a nightmare. I will kind of pick it apart and go, “I wish I would have done this or I wish I would have changed that.” But I just don’t have anything about this record that I would change. I couldn’t be more satisfied. Then you just kind of put it out there and let people make their own decisions about it.
This is kind of shocking. The new album is your first full-length solo country album in 12 years. You said you didn’t intend to be “away” that long.
I really didn’t. When I was in Oklahoma, I had to find another way to be creative, and I wrote cookbooks and that kind of turned into a whole different career that I didn’t know was going to happen. It has been wonderful, and I really enjoy it.
Then, when we went back to Nashville, Garth went on this world tour and I was part of that show, so for three and a half years, when I wasn’t touring with Garth, I was filming cooking shows.
And so I just kind of looked up one day and a lot of time had passed and I didn’t really intend for it to. In December of 2017, when the tour ended, that’s when I realized that, for my own self, for my own sanity, I wanted to get back in the studio. That’s probably why I made two albums last year. I made “Let’s Be Frank,” the standards record, then got started on the country record. I don’t intend to let that much time pass again. It was really fun to do both records.
When you got back in the studio to make this record, how did it made you feel?
Just happy. Happy is the word. It’s so much fun to find a song and make it yours and just see how it turns out because you never really know until you get in there with it how it’s going to go.
Collaborators on the new album include Garth, Kelly Clarkson and Don Henley. Is there anyone you haven’t collaborated with yet that you still want to sweet-talk into doing a song with you?
I have had a chance to sing with so many people that I admire. The one person that I won’t ever get to sing with is Linda Ronstadt because she doesn’t sing anymore. But I feel like I have swam around in the same circles with her because I have gotten a chance to sing with Don Henley and Aaron Neville and Emmylou Harris. I have actually become kind of friendly with her, and it’s such a joy to feel like a person that really is so responsible for me wanting to be a singer is somebody I can talk to about what it’s like to be a chick singer in this business. It has been a great gift.
The other collaborators on this album, I have been doing interviews ... and a lot of people have said, “Well, it’s a no-brainer that you’re going to make Garth sing on your record.” I said, yeah, but I want to make everybody understand this that I’m married to him and live in the same house with him, but I don’t want to abuse that relationship and expect him to do that. The song has to be right and it’s really sweet of him. This song, “What Gave Me Away,” is a song about kind of that person who has your number, and he definitely has my number. I couldn’t imagine singing that song with anybody but him.
I have worked with Don Henley before. I have worked with Kelly Clarkson before. Patty Loveless sings on this record, and that was a huge honor because, when I signed with MCA, she was someone that I looked up to and still do and we never got a chance to sing together, so to have her on this record was really an honor.
You said a song would really have to be special for you to call Henley to do another song with you — and “Love You Anyway” is a special song.
I always get to pick what the last song on the album is going to be. It’s a song by Mike Reid, who is a great songwriter and singer and artist. It’s just a beautiful piano vocal. I just kept hearing Henley’s voice on it, and he was sweet enough to say yes.
It has been a neat history, starting with “Walkaway Joe,” to know somebody for 27 years and have them just be a friend. He has always been that guy that, if I needed him, he has been there. Hopefully, he can say the same about me. I have gotten to sing on some stuff that he has done. And, also, he is an Eagle. This is a group I grew up on, so to get a chance to sing with such a legendary voice is pretty awesome.
Just kidding, but is there any chance you told Don Henley, “Hey, if Vince Gill doesn’t want to go back out on tour, I’m available to be an Eagle?”
I can’t sing as high as Vince, so I don’t think I could get the gig.
One of the songs on the new album is dedicated to your dad. I bet it was emotional for you.
It is. That song was written by Ashley McBryde. She wrote that about her dad, and everybody I have played it for, especially girls, seem to really find their dad in that song. I think that’s the mark of a really great songwriter is the ability to write something that is so incredibly personal to you and then have other people find something very personal for them in it. For me, that song is definitely about my dad. To find a song that allows you to honor that relationship in that way is really special. I had a hard time singing it in the studio, so I’m not sure how that is going to happen live, but I’m willing to give it a shot.
When you say it was hard for you to sing it, do you mean emotionally rather than vocally?
For sure.
Are you pleased with the reception for the first single (“Every Girl in This Town”) from the new album?
Oh my gosh. Honestly, when I made this record, I really didn’t have a clue what would happen with it. I wasn’t even sure if we would go to radio with the song because if you add the fact that women are having a hard time getting played on the radio and the fact that I’m a 54-year-old woman, I didn’t have high expectations, really. I think it’s kind of great because it has given me an energy about this record. I love this album and I’m really happy with it, but it has been so gratifying to me to see other people embrace that song and it has made me excited for them to hear the rest of the album.
It has been a while since you have been on a solo tour. I’m guessing you’re fired up about it or you wouldn’t be doing it?
I am. I have loved being on tour with Garth. I cannot describe what it feels like to walk out on a stage with 16,000 people and have them love and embrace you and sing every word to “She’s in Love With the Boy” and “How Do I Live.” That’s a high that is pretty amazing. But there is also something for me that is really special about those intimate theaters. I love those places. This will give me a chance to do those songs that hopefully people know and grew up on but also do some new stuff and also dive a little deeper into some of the album cuts on some of the other albums.
Let’s wrap up with another question about Oklahoma. Having lived previously in the South, did you have any preconceived notions about Oklahoma before you got here and did those change after you arrived?
I just remember that my mom was real worried about me. She thought it’s just going to be all flat out there and the wind is going to blow 100 miles an hour and I’m just worried about my girl. It wasn’t like that at all, actually, in the Owasso and Tulsa area. There’s a little bit of everything. We were on a bluff and there was a lake and it was really wonderful.
The one thing that Garth told me when I decided to pack up my dog and move out there to be with him is he calls it the land of common sense, and he’s right. It’s just good people. It reminded me very much of how I grew up.
I found it to be just a great place and a really good place to raise those girls. I was afraid to move from what I knew, which I think most people are. But it was a great decision, and it ended up earning me a place in this family and earning the right to be a bonus mom to these three girls and have a life I didn’t even know I was missing.
It has been a wonderful journey to get a chance to be a third parent in their lives and somebody else that loves them. It has been really cool to watch them grow and now see them be young women. And all that happened in Oklahoma. That will always be a special place for me, and it will always feel like home, even though I am a Georgia girl and have lived in Nashville a long time. But Oklahoma will always be home also.
