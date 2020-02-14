Nielsens

This image released by Fox shows host Nick Cannon, left, with Lil Wayne in the third season premiere of "The Masked Singer," which aired on Sunday after the Super Bowl. A Masked Singer Tour was announced. Tulsa will be among tour stops. Greg Gayne/FOX via AP

The hit Fox television show “The Masked Singer” is being channeled for a Masked Singer national tour that will make a July 11 stop at the Brady Theater, which is being rebranded as the Tulsa Theater.

According to promotional materials for the tour, your favorite characters from the show will be brought to life on stage. The tour also will feature surprise celebrity hosts and new performances.

Can you guess who’s behind the mask? A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city on the tour.

Tickets start at $36.50. For more information, go to themaskedsinger.com.

