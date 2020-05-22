The emphasis will be on local artists when the "Live From Cains: Sessions" series continues Wednesday, May 27 at Cain's Ballroom.
The performances of Paul Benjaman, Jesse Aycock and Beau Roberson will be live-streamed beginning at 7p.m. Hosted on the Cain's Ballroom Facebook page, the event is courtesy of Live From Cain’s and White Claw Hard Seltzer. Viewers will be treated to a behind-the-scenes peek at the Cain’s Ballroom, including spaces normally unseen by the general public.
Veterans of Tulsa’s vibrant music scene, Benjaman, Aycock and Roberson will swap songs and stories in an intimate 30-minute concert. Aycock and Roberson have new releases on the horizon with Tulsa’s nonprofit Horton Records label (www.hortonrecords.org) and all three artists are known for their skilled songwriting as well as their talent as instrumentalists.
Tulsa’s Phil Clarkin Photography, Press Pause Films, Midwest Drone Productions and the Cain’s Ballroom crew will provide a virtual experience for fans by using a multi-cam HD production (including live drone footage of downtown Tulsa) and a seasoned sound engineer. A news release called it a digital backstage pass for the historic honky tonk in a time of social distancing.
“These have been challenging times for the Cain’s Ballroom and other independent venues across the nation, and we know it’s been tough for our fans, too," Chad Rodgers of Cain's Ballroom said in the release. "We always appreciate their loyalty and support, and we’ve been particularly grateful for it during this difficult period of time."
Rodgers said he is happy to partner with Live from Cain's on the venture.
"We miss our fans, and we look forward to the time we can responsibly welcome them back in person to the ballroom,” he said.
Previous performers in the series include Oklahoma’s own John Fullbright and Nashville singer-songwriter and Vince Gill guitarist, Jedd Hughes. Five more sessions will be announced at a later date.