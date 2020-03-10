If you’re going to record an album in someone’s cabin, it might as well be a legend’s cabin.
Caleb Caudle, who will perform Saturday, March 14 at the Woody Guthrie Center, is an Americana music artist who recorded his newest album (Better Hurry Up) at Cash Cabin, a cabin Johnny Cash built in 1979 as a private sanctuary near his home outside Nashville.
The cabin evolved into a recording studio more than a decade later. Since then, it has hosted sessions by everyone from Loretta Lynn and Emmylou Harris to Jamey Johnson and Todd Snider, as well as Cash’s own work on his acclaimed series of American Recordings. Now Caudle has joined the club.
“In the studio, I was offered the incredible opportunity of playing Johnny Cash’s guitar on the entirety of the album,” Caudle said. “I felt heavy with reverence but not with pressure. I was overwhelmed by the peace it brought my mind. I’ve never worked in this way before, with this cast, in this studio, with this level of openness. I felt rewarded for changing my approach to the writing and recording process.”
John Jackson of the Jayhawks produced the album and Caudle was joined by a posse of veteran players, including Dennis Crouch, Fred Eltringham, Mickey Raphael and more. The album was completed it in a matter of days.
Caudle said he wrote the funky country album after immersing himself in the vintage roots-funk of Leon Russell, JJ Cale, Dr. John, the Band and Little Feat. Crouch’s bass work helps establish the new album’s deep grooves. “I thought the bass lines were really important,” Caudle says. “I wanted them to push the songs along, move them in a different way. Dennis had played with Leon and Elton, and I knew that he knew what I was talking about.”
The Wild Ponies will open the Woody Guthrie Center show, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.calebcaudle.com.