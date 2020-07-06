Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the third annual Oil Fire Tulsa Music Awards was a made-for-video event instead of a live show.
It was announced that the fourth annual Tulsa Music Awards will be a May 8, 2021, show originating from Cain’s Ballroom.
The Tulsa Music Awards annually donates to a non-profit organization. In 2020, despite fund-raising limitations related to the pandemic, Tulsa Music Awards founder-director Roger Seago III, CFO Ryan Paquette and PR/marketing director Andrew Mikus presented a pallet of donated food and a check for $1,028.25 to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
For more information about the Tulsa Music Awards or information on how to donate, go to www.tulsamusicawards.com. A news release also said donations can be made by bringing non-perishabel food items to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma at 1304 N. Kenosha Ave.