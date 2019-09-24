The tattoo on Paul Benjaman’s arm explains much about a new tour featuring him and other Tulsa-based music artists. Here’s what the tattoo says: Music with friends.
The Tulsa Revue, which launches Thursday, Sept. 26, is a traveling live experience celebrating Tulsa’s sound and sense of community. Benjaman, John Fullbright, Jacob Tovar and special guest Jesse Aycock will perform shows in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
“It’s kind of like an extension of what has been happening in Tulsa,” Benjaman said. “That’s where the concept really started was we were playing in each others’ bands and just kind of showing up and jamming with each other and kind of creating the scene. Now the opportunity comes up where we are able to take that idea on the road.”
Each show will start with a set of originals from each artist before culminating in a “family jam” at the end.
Is the goal to expose audiences in other states to Tulsa music? That’s kind of the selling point of the tour, according to Benjaman, but the aim is to also show the diversity of the Tulsa music scene.
“You’ve got Jacob with his honky tonk. And then John, with his super strong roots-soul-Americana thing, is quite a bit different from what I do,” Benjaman said.
“It is kind of a Louisiana Hayride variety show on the road and really that’s what it is doing is kind of highlighting these are some of the things going on in Tulsa and it highlights the variety. Also, through that, (it shows) the camaraderie that we have with all the musicians just kind of hanging out together and sitting in on each others’ sets and playing and having a good time.”
Maybe it’s the continuation of a tradition.
A news release announcing the tour said the original “Tulsa Sound” from decades ago can best be described as a laid-back hybrid of blues, country and rock that helped shape Southern-style rock and roll.
Said the release: “The Tulsa musicians of that era played together, supported each other, and eventually brought each other along when the national stage came calling. Bringing the sound into the spotlight in the 1970s were Leon Russell and JJ Cale. During that time, Russell recruited drummers Jim Keltner and Chuck Blackwell, along with bassist Carl Radle and others for Joe Cocker’s 1970 Mad Dogs and Englishmen Tour. Later, Eric Clapton would come calling to recruit Radle, along with drummer Jamie Oldaker and keyboardist Dick Sims. These are just a few of the more notable examples, along with a number of other instances, that paved the way for musical opportunities that helped shape music history.”
Benjaman said he drew from the “Tulsa Sound” music of the past when forging ahead with his career.
“I heard a JJ Cale record,” he said. “Oh, I want to do something like that. I want to do something very groove-based with kind of laid-back vocals and use that as kind of a model to branch out from. Really, most of the inspiration for starting the Paul Benjaman Band was JJ Cale and Steve Pryor, definitely. They were the guys that got me on the road to kind of starting my own thing.”
The tattoo? Benjaman said bass player Aaron Boehler came up with the term “music with friends.” While on tour in New Orleans, Benjaman got “music with friends” inked on his left arm. “It has been the catch phrase between all of us that pulls us together,” he said.
The Tulsa Revue will play in front of the home folks during the tour. An Oct. 18 show has been scheduled at Soul City of Tulsa. Benjaman credited fans here with helping performers create the current Tulsa music scene.
“They are the ones that have been going to the shows and seeing all this kind of diverse music and talking about it among themselves,” he said, indicating that positive word of mouth created momentum for the Tulsa Revue.
“So it’s great to (play) for our hometown people who are in the know and have been around and helped us out and put money in the tip jar.”
