Tulsa music artist Majeste Pearson is part of the 2019 Emmy celebration.
The Jenks High School alum performed at the Creative Arts Governors Ball last weekend, where she bumped shoulders with many celebrities and Emmy winners. Pearson also will perform Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Primetime Emmys Governors Ball, scheduled immediately following the awards telecast.
“Performing at the Emmys Governors Ball truly feels like I’m dreaming!" Pearson said in a statement to the Tulsa World.
"I’ve been praying to manifest moments like these for so long. My support system has motivated me to reach for the stars. When people tell you reach for the stars, show them you are one! Reaching for my greatest self and holding on to her is a challenge accepted. I want young black girls from Tulsa to see me and believe that they can achieve their wildest dreams and, no matter how it looks at the moment, keep going. “
Pearson is the daughter of Bishop Carlton Pearson, whose story was told in the Netflix film “Come Sunday.” She competed last year on the Fox reality series “The Four: Battle for Stardom.” She told the Tulsa World the experience was enriching, and she learned things that will aid her career.
Pearson, who has accumulated more than 42,000 Instagram followers, was in the Jenks school system through fifth grade, but her family relocated to Chicago. She said her family moved back to Tulsa when a grandfather was in declining health, so she spent her senior year in Jenks.