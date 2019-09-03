The Whispers, a vocal group in the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, will be joined by Grammy-winning singer songwriter and producer Jody Watley at the third annual Tulsa Soul Fest, scheduled 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Guthrie Green. Tulsa soul singer and songwriter Faye Moffett also will be among performers.
Guthrie Green announced Tulsa Soul Fest details Tuesday. The free, family-friendly music festival honors the late Wayman Tisdale, who was a professional basketball player, jazz musician and native Tulsan. The festival features live music, art, entertainment and soul-centric southern cuisine.
According to a news release, the 2019 festival will include a special tribute to celebrate the Wayman Tisdale Foundation’s 10th anniversary. The foundation identifies eligible individuals with unmet prosthetic needs and pays for cutting-edge prosthetic care. Operating out of the Wayman L. Tisdale Specialty Clinic in Tulsa, the Tisdale Foundation changes lives throughout the United States.
“Wayman was larger than life,” Regina Tisdale, Wayman’s wife, said in the release. “Even though he’s been gone for 10 years, his legacy and generous spirit live on. He loved connecting with people and making them feel important and valued. I think that’s the same heart that lives on through his foundation — providing help to those overlooked in our community. He also loved to laugh and he loved music. That’s the part of Wayman’s spirit that’s celebrated at Soul Fest.”
Heather Wimberly, vice president of operations at Guthrie Green, called Soul Fest one of Guthrie Green’s biggest events of the year.
“It’s a time when the community comes together in unity, celebration and our love for soul music,” she said. “We’re pleased to continue to offer top-tier talent to Tulsa. Families can enjoy a great evening of music from national headliners and support local businesses, all while celebrating the legacy of Wayman Tisdale.”
Southern-style food vendors will include Cajun Bowl, Give Back Shack, Jubilee, Reba Dales and Sweet Lisa, among others.
