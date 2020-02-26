South by Southwest is a festival in Austin, Texas, but festivalgoers will again be introduced to a slice of Tulsa.
During a Wednesday news conference at the Philbrook Museum of Art, the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture announced Tulsa will have an expanded presence at SXSW 2020. In addition to two Tulsa-centric music events there, Tulsa will return to the SXSW trade show March 15-18 with a focus on innovation.
Tulsa’s signature event at SXSW is the Tulsa Music Showcase, scheduled the evening of March 19 at Augustine on Rainey Street. The Tulsa-based indie rock band BRONCHO will headline the fourth-annual Tulsa Music Showcase, which will also feature Casii Stephan, Branjae, Paul Benjaman, LABRYS and Zach Winters. Tulsa is one of four cities with an official music showcase at SXSW.
Before the showcase, CLIFFDIVER, Steph Simon, Ayilla, Brad James Band and Faye Moffett will perform at Tulsa Boom Factory, an official SXSW day party. Scott Stulen, Philbrook president and CEO, will kick off Tulsa Boom Factory with a DJ session, and the event also will feature an 80th anniversary celebration of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” led by Benjaman.
Benjaman, who was among music artists attending the news conference, said “This Land is Your Land” is one of those songs that has arguably been part of the fabric of our nation and that he feels honored to take part.
Benjaman was asked if sending Tulsa music artists to SXSW makes an impact. He said yes. "We’re here. We’ve got great music. Come visit Tulsa and this is why."
Ayilla and Ryan Lindsey of BRONCHO also spoke at the news conference. A hip-hop artist, Ayilla will make her SXSW debut.
The trade show booth, supported by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, will feature Tulsa Remote (a recruitment initiative that awards $10,000 grants to bring talented individuals to Tulsa), Tulsa Innovation Labs, Holberton School, Atento Capital, Gathering Place, the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC).
“A key goal of Tulsa Remote is to expose the things happening in Tulsa to a larger audience, which is why a Tulsa innovation-focused booth at SXSW is a clear priority,” Tulsa Remote executive director Aaron Bozle said in a news release.
“We’re excited to collaborate with Tulsa FMAC and various Tulsa-based organizations. SXSW attracts creative professionals from around the world, and we will be there to share Tulsa’s story and opportunities.”
Tulsa’s SXSW presence is coordinated by Tulsa FMAC. Said executive director Abby Kurin: “With more than 75 people traveling to SXSW this year, we’re beyond pleased to see Tulsa’s presence grow. Promoting Tulsa’s incredible music and start-up scenes allows us to expand our footprint in Austin. Adding the trade show booth to our official music events means we’re able to cover more ground and convince more people why they should choose Tulsa.”
For more information about the musicians representing Tulsa, go to tulsamusic.com.
In addition to Tulsa FMAC, sponsors of Tulsa at SXSW are GKFF, BOK Center, LUXA Enterprises, Philbrook, Woody Guthrie Center, Billie and Howard Barnett, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Hyatt Regency Tulsa and Webb Branding. Additional community support is provided by The Church Studio, OKPOP, Adam Murphy Photography and Intent Productions.