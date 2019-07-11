Twenty One Pilots will perform Nov. 9 at Tulsa’s BOK Center. The show will be part of a new U.S. leg of a global “Banditø Tour.”
To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through 11:59 p.m. July 14 at www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour.
Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public starting at 10 a.m. July 16 through 10 p.m. July 18.
All remaining tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 19 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office on the next business day the box office is open.
Twenty One Pilots last performed at BOK Center in 2017.